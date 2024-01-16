New York adds 2 for MLB 2024

franchise of New York Mets hasn’t stopped being active this Major League Baseball offseason.

in recent times new york set This has been one of the most talked about contracts in terms of contracts. They have also hired over two dozen talented youngsters in the international signing period.

Now Metz has made it public through its official count In “X” those who have reached new agreements:

“We have signed infielder Yolmer Sanchez and catcher Austin Allen to minor league contracts and have invited both to Major League Spring Training.”,

New York Mets Strengthened

like this New York Mets It was recently reported that Venezuela Yolmer Sanchez and american Austin Allen They will be in your organization.

sanchez He is 26 years old and can play second base, third base, and shortstop. He has yet to make his MLB debut, but he hasn’t had a bad season at the Triple-A level in 2023.

With the Charlotte team (CHW), new players mets He saw action in 108 games last year. Interestingly, he recorded the same home runs and RBI as in 2022 (3 HR and 40 IC).

in those two seasons sanchez He posted an offensive line of .276/.322/.337/.659. He can make his MLB debut this year. Although New York Mets They have several extremely talented infielders, led by Francisco Lindor.

AllenFor his part, he already knows what it means to play at the highest level. At the age of 30 (he turned 30 this January 16) he has worn the uniform of San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

From 2019 to 2022, he has participated in only 57 meetings. His biggest strength is defense, but he hasn’t performed so well on the wood. His averages are .195/.252/.288/.540 (2 HR and 7 IC) in 127 appearances at home plate.

chances of returning Chief This year they are smaller. New York Mets Depth is gained in important positions like catching. However, he has at least three other first-line catchers (Alvarez, Narvaez and Heineman).

in 2023 mets They finished fourth in the Eastern Division of the National League With a negative score of 75–87. This year they will try to reverse this result, at least they are trying before starting the year. Sprint training.