New York Yankees announce start of Spring Training 2024

We’re just a few hours away from starting spring training 2024, MLB season is here and it’s time to enjoy good ball. The 30 franchises are meeting between Tampa and Arizona as details are being ironed out to begin spring sports. One of the ones that has received the most media attention is the Bronx team, new York Yankees,

Dominican inclusion juan soto And its frenetic MLB 2024 offseason gives fans high expectations for the Aaron Boone-led team. Although many are still waiting for the signature of a famous pitcher blake snell to be more specific.





New York Yankees announce Spring Training 2024 starters

one of the possible “Dull Zone” In Yankees It’s pitching, it’s a mystery sometimes. This is where manager Aaron Boone will take advantage of the work spring training 2024 Testing all possibilities and discarding if necessary. Although at first the team rotation seems solid with a gerrit cole Already, we know the season is long and we have to be prepared.

Aaron Boone Those in charge of the opening games of spring training 2024 were announced during the day on February 20. Luis Gil will be the starting pitcher new York Yankees On Saturday the 24th. Carlos Rodon and Marcus Strowman will kick off on Sunday the 25th. Stroman will pitch in Clearwater, Rodon in Tampa.

lucas gill He has two seasons of experience in New York. Although he has only appeared in seven games in MLB, he has a 1–1 record with a 3.78 earned run percentage in 33.1 innings, in addition to 43 strikeouts.

carlos rodon, an All-Star in 2021 and 2022, returns for his second season with the Yankees. In 2023, he was 3–8 with a 6.85 ERA, yielding 49 earned runs in 64.1 innings. He also defeated 64 rivals.

marcus stromanAlso an All-Star and Gold Glove player, entering his first year with the franchise. After nine years in the majors, he has accrued 77 wins and 76 losses, allowed an average of 3.65 runs per nine innings and had over a thousand strikeouts.

Can the New York Yankees dream of a postseason party with this rotation in MLB 2024?