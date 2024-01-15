News, situation in Rafah, tensions in the Middle East and more

At least 12 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a spokesman for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

A spokesman and a hospital doctor said ten women and children were among the dead. The other two victims were elderly men.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

Biden spoke to Netanyahu – The US President spoke to the Israeli Prime Minister about “ongoing hostage negotiations” and “the situation in Rafah”. All eyes are on Rafah, near the Egyptian border, where more than a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in a giant tent city.

Egypt created buffer zone Satellite images show that Egypt is building a kilometer-wide buffer zone and wall along its border with Gaza. Photographs taken over the past five days show that a significant portion of Egyptian territory between the road and the Gaza border has been leveled.

panic in rafah Raja Musleh, the Gaza representative for the non-profit MedGlobal, who is currently based in Rafah, said that health workers who are still alive “are still breathing, but we are dying inside.” The city is the last remaining refuge in Gaza for displaced Palestinians, and panic is rising as many decide whether to stay or leave ahead of a planned Israeli offensive.

UN condemns attack on Nasser hospital UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli military attack on Khan Younis Hospital. The IDF raided a Gaza hospital on Thursday and said it had detained several suspects.

American teenagers allegedly murdered in the West Bank – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his “deepest condolences” after the “alleged murder” of two American teenagers in the West Bank and said their deaths should be investigated.

Israel rejects Palestinian statehood A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and other Israeli politicians have publicly rejected a reported plan to provide a path to a Palestinian state, arguing against a two-state solution on social media.

attacks in lebanon Israel says it has killed a top Hezbollah commander and several operatives in an airstrike in Lebanon. Hezbollah said several of its fighters had been killed, but did not say how, where or when. Israel continued its strikes on Thursday against “Hezbollah terrorist targets” in Lebanon.