Crossroads (Netflix): The iconic film with Britney Spears is making a big return to our screens

Attention fans of 2000s teen comedies that still have a touch of emotion: the iconic film Crossroads, starring Britney Spears, is coming to Netflix this February 15th. The opportunity to revisit a film is as poignant as it is liberating about the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Crossroads, the iconic road movie with Britney Spears

in the crossroads, Britney SpearsStarring as Lucy, she goes on an adventure to Los Angeles with her two best friends, Kit and Mimi zoe saldana And taryn manning, In search of her mother, who had abandoned her, the teenager decided to leave everything behind to move to Arizona, where she lives.

Taken by Ben in an unforgettable yellow convertible car, three young girls will risk everything to make their dreams come true. A Californian epic at the crossroads, where their lives can change for the better and for the worse. Crossroad Britney Spears is seen in her pop star attire in several scenes of this light-hearted comedy with a dramatic tone, where love will be intertwined with friendly and familial relationships.

An iconic film of the 2000s with a five-star cast

In this road movie Be cultured, Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning play a daring trio where friendship gives wings to the bravest. simultaneously gang of girls Generous, we see other famous faces from the small screen, like Kim CattrallThe unforgettable Samantha in Sex and the City, who plays a cold and absent mother here.

In the shoes of Ben, the driver of the famous yellow convertible and love interest We also meet Spears’ actor in the film anson mount, who notably played the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As far as scenarios go, the creator behind this unforgettable Drama he is nothing else shonda rimesKnown for her successful projects including the series Scandal, how to avoid murder, gray’s anatomy And The Bridgertons Chronicles. To discover this beautiful story of friendship with Britney Spears, a heroine as adorable as she is stubborn, it’s happening NetflixWhere Crossroads is available from 15th February.