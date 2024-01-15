News, situation in Rafah, tensions in the Middle East and more

Palestinians displaced from Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah are fleeing north towards Deir al-Balah amid Israeli airstrikes and the possibility of ground action, according to the UN body.

“The intensity of airstrikes on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population lives in less than 20% of the Gaza Strip, and statements by Israeli officials about ground operations in Gaza have reportedly led to the exodus of people from the southern province. “There has been displacement from Gaza towards Deir al-Balah,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Earlier on Friday, former Israeli Prime Minister and current War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said Israel “will not stop” until all hostages are returned, even if it means during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. To continue the enmity.

He said Israel was preparing a military incursion into Gaza and would act “in dialogue” with its allies, including Egypt, and “direct the population to protected areas.”

In a separate statement on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told reporters that Israel had “no intention” of sending Palestinians to Egypt as part of its evacuation from Rafah, the center of its next military offensive.

Gallant did not provide details about a possible evacuation, but said they were “carefully planning future operations in Rafah, a major Hamas stronghold.”

Israeli officials have said the military is working on a detailed plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of the planned offensive, but have not yet shared details.