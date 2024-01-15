‘Nobody had any fun’: Game of Thrones star relieved by Terminator 5 failure – Cinema News

Actress Emilia Clarke, who became famous from the series “Game of Thrones”, recalls the failure of “Terminator Genisys”, which “relieved” her.

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys had a very bad time on the set of the blockbuster Terminator Genisys, which she filmed in 2014 and which was released the following year and only grossed $440.6 million worldwide, even It didn’t even earn Rs 450 million. Would have allowed it to be profitable. Clarke knew director Alan Taylor and everything could have gone very well.



Paramount Pictures emilia clarke



Alan Taylor actually worked with the actress in the series Game of Thrones. The director shot the final two episodes of Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2, but also shot three additional episodes, including S07E06, Beyond the Wall, which required a lot of special effects with the scene of the army of spectators.

“She needs to get out”: Emilia Clarke kicks out a technician on the set of Game of Thrones

At the time, Taylor was in complete control on her set, but that wasn’t the case on Terminator Genisys, as revealed by Emilia Clarke Vanity Fair In 2018:

Alan Taylor ate and chewed the Terminator. He was no longer the director I remembered. He really didn’t enjoy it. That said, no one enjoyed it.

Worse, rumors of the film’s disorganized production began to reach the ears of other teams, to the extent that staff from the film Fantastic Four (2015), whose shoot was considered too complex and were filming nearby, He was wearing a jacket with the words ‘At least we’re not on the Terminator’ written on it. “That’s what you say!”underlines emilia clarke Laugh.



Paramount Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger



terminator genisys was such a box office disappointment that Clark made only one film in the franchise, leading to his departure. “relieved”, by his own admission, because it saved him from having to shoot two additional episodes that had already been announced. The saga continued without him with Terminator: Dark Fate, a bitter failure. ,Hasta la vista baby!”