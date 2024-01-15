Cesar Prieto opened Sono Madero and St. Louis Slate

a few days before starting opening day In MLB, each franchise must decide who will and who will not make the 40-man roster. oliver marblemanager of St. Louis CardinalsIt seems that a complex decision is coming for 2024. Cuba Cesar Prieto Currently making every effort to get one of those spots spring training,

young antillean He’s clearly seeing it in Spring Training 2024. before the game New York Mets On March 19, their offensive line was impressive. His average was .423/.448/.910 with seven RBI and three runs scored. fantastic!

Cesar Prieto opens the scoreboard for the St. Louis Cardinals

He Port St. Luciespring training home New York MetsReceived on the night of this 19th March St. Louis Cardinals And so, to Cesar Prieto, Cuban lined up as the sixth and third baseman in the order. “Red Bird”,

In his first at-bat, in the top of the second inning, he would face the pitcher shaun manea, your partner ivan herrera He was at third base and that’s where the glory would come to him. With one out on the board and the first delivery, a four-seam fastball at 93.8 MPH that stayed across the center of the plate, the left-handed hitter connected in time and fielded the ball into center field.

box of New York Mets I was ahead “taking care of” Pass to third man but Young would put the ball almost into the outfield with his hand, which was impossible for the opponent defence. It will be brought to number eight in 2024.

