Novak Djokovic and his surprising last phrase that put the tennis world on alert

For Novak Djokovik There’s no doubt that this has been a strange year indeed. It’s been two and a half months and he still doesn’t have a titleSince the tour took place in Australia, one of its strongest points was the first Masters 1000 of the season, Indian Wells, and it has yet to add a trophy to its endless repertoire. Even more, His last sentence alerted the tennis world.

Some might question that it’s only been a little more than two months since 2024 began counting its days. It’s true, yes. But we can’t ignore the fact that he is the top Grand Slam winner, the same one who capped it off with an ATP Finals title last year. still number 1 in the world And who have repeatedly assured that their hunger to win the title remains intact.

Djokovic in Indian Wells. Ray Acevedo/EFE

This is the view in front of the Belgian, who revealed this Thursday that he will not be in Miami, starting next Wednesday, March 20. And a few days after it was surprisingly deleted by a young Italian named Luca Nardi, one of his fans confessed to sleeping in his room with a ‘Nole’ poster.

So far this year, he has played only in the United Cup (quarterfinals), Australian Open (semis) and Indian Wells (third round).





Last year he had already given some indications of this A change in strategy on your agenda, He is no longer the same as he was in his 20s, now he has to protect his body which is really important. And that’s what 2024 has been like Careful selection of tournaments To reach big events in the best way.

“I’d like to take a day or two to decide what to do.”, he said after exiting the season-opening Masters 1000 at Indian Wells. And now he has announced his final decision.

Tense greeting between Djokovic and Nardi. Mark J. Terrill/AP/LaPresse

“In most of my career, I started the year with a ‘Grand Slam’ and a title in Dubai or somewhere else. I hope to break this negative dynamic soon. In my last three or four tournaments I have been nowhere near my level” Djokovic admitted in the press conference after losing in the tournament, to which he returned after five years.

And this is the detail that sounds the alarm. He himself admits that he is not even close to the real version of himself that everyone knows and that he is tired of showing to the world. And the fact that the clay tour is approaching and he has not won a title yet is another deciding factor.





When can Novak Djokovic compete again?

The outlook is uncertain. The march will end with the completion of the Miami M1000 Monte-Carlo starts on April 7th and hopefully it can come out againThen head to Barcelona and finish the month with Miami

Once the countdown to the Clay Tour begins Roland GarrosA tournament that is going very well, and there is no doubt olympic gamesWhich although a little more is missing, is also on the Serbian’s own horizon.

“The Olympic Games will be one of my great priorities”, he said at a press conference last year. Moreover, it is worth remembering that he raised the standard himself: “I can win four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold.” Because of these phrases and their present, there is uncertainty about ‘Joker’. However, one should not forget that this is Novak Djokovic.