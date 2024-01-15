Elon Musk got all iPhones and Androids to make calls from anywhere in the world

Elon Musk is planning to extend the signal to the most remote places with his space agency SpaceX. (Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanske/Pool/File Photo)

SpaceX, an aerospace company led by businessman Elon Musk, successfully conducted multiple tests of the Direct to Sell technology that will be used to provide coverage for calls to any corner of the world, a significant advancement in the mission to provide services Is a symbol of. Global telecommunications and the Internet.

With this, Musk is said to intend to fundamentally change the availability and accessibility of telecommunications services, so his team can lay the foundation for a future in which all residents, no matter where they are located, can stay connected. ,

But, How possible is this goal of Elon Musk? According to a recent report, the tests revealed several findings that pave the way for a new form of global communication.

Starlink has been working for some time to expand signal coverage around the world. (Photo: Infobay)

The Direct to Sale project, which is part of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation, has demonstrated remarkable compatibility with unmodified mobile devices from major manufacturers, Which includes Samsung, Apple and Google.

The testing covered a wide range of environments, from densely populated urban areas to remote rural areas, both outdoors and indoors and under dense trees.

The fact that these experiments have shown successful compatibility with LTE technology is a step forward towards expanding access to mobile services such as phone calls through Starlink satellite signals.

Similarly, a particularly noteworthy aspect of this progress that the report highlights is the potential of future mobile devices, Since iPhone 13, it is possible to take advantage of this technology directly without the need for additional devices.

Direct to Sale is the technology that will arise as a result of all the convergence of tests to connect mobile phones present in different parts of the planet. (Photo: Infobay)

This means that users, in the near future, Enjoy nearly ubiquitous connectivity, overcoming current limitations imposed by terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.

This achievement adds to the already impressive list of innovative technologies developed by SpaceX, which is at the forefront of facilitating mobile communications around the world through its constellation of advanced satellites.

On the other hand, Implementation of Direct to Sale by SpaceX This is not only a technical achievement but also presents a huge commercial challenge.

The company is currently exploring different pricing models for this innovative service, to balance accessibility for users with project sustainability.

Connectivity will expand to different corners of the earth through many satellites. (Photo: SpaceX)

The effort is part of Musk’s most conscious approach to facilitating global access to telecommunications and Internet services. Especially in areas that have so far been inadequately served by traditional networks.

The success of initial testing has already generated considerable interest among the industry and potential users, although there are still many challenges to overcome.

However, Details regarding the cost of the service and regulatory response in different markets are still to be finalized, However, the potential impact on the way mobile communications is understood and implemented is certain.

It is estimated that Starlink satellite connections will allow calls and data usage in 2025. (Photo: Europa Press)



Furthermore, beyond the technical and business aspects, SpaceX’s direct-to-sale project also raises interesting questions about the future of telecommunications.

With increasing global reliance on Internet connectivity, the ability to provide reliable and accessible services anywhere in the world has become increasingly important.

In this sense, SpaceX’s entry into the telecommunications market could represent a change in the direction of telecommunications, not only in terms of technology, but also with respect to the legal and regulatory framework of the sector.