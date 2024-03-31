Numbers of both teams in the season

Libertadores Cup

Millonarios beat Fortaleza CEIF.

31st March 2024



The Millonarios make their debut in the Copa Libertadores 2024 and the team led by Alberto Gamero managed to overcome the crisis in the local tournament before facing Flamengo in El Campín and they will hope that they will be able to put in a good presentation that will allow them Will get a chance. Keep moving forward in your group from the beginning…

The Ambassador ended a streak of seven games without a win and have won two days in a row, so this becomes a plus for the duel against ‘Mengao’.

Millonarios is close to finishing the league regular season and has a chance to qualify for the finals, but its numbers are far from perfect compared to Flamengo, as 2024 has been more successful for the Brazilians, despite the fact that All of his games have been successful in the Carioca regional tournament.

Those led by Alberto Gamero began their season in the Super League against Junior and then fully entered the league, achieving a performance of 43% with 17 games in all competitions, six wins, four draws and seven losses. .

For the Brazilian side, so far this year, excluding only official competitions, they have played 14 games, with ten wins, four draws and no losses so far, achieving a performance of 80%.

Undoubtedly, Flamengo’s numbers in the season are double those of Millonarios, despite the fact that those led by Tite have played fewer games, so the state of form could be decisive for the duel in El Campín, a stage where ‘ Mengao’ wouldn’t want to lose.