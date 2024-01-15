Neither Xiaomi nor Samsung: this brand launches headphones that translate 40 languages ​​in real time Time Kettle X1 | Present

The Timekettle headphones come in a case that also serves as a charger. Photo: SlashGear | The Timekettle headphones come in a case that also serves as a charger. Photo: SlashGear

The headphones were launched during CES 2024, the world’s most important technology fair, which caught the world’s attention. Unlike headphones developed by well-known brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei, this gadget was called time kettle x1 It has a unique function: it is able to translate 40 languages ​​in real time. That is, thanks to them you will be able to engage in natural conversations with people from other countries. To achieve this you just have to put them in your ears. how do they work? Here we are going to explain to you.

What is TimeKettle X1 and how does it work?

According to the developers, the company Timekettle, their translator headphones don’t require any configuration, subscription, or apps to do their job, you just have to put them in both ears so you can understand any foreign person who is talking to you. . It doesn’t matter whether you speak slowly or your pronunciation is strong, this revolutionary tool will allow you to hear a completely accurate translation.

It is worth noting that in this mode, Timekettle wireless headphones are able to recognize and translate the voices of up to 20 participants who can speak in 5 different languages.

According to the publication, translator headphones can also help you, if you talk to someone on the phone, you just have to link the device via Bluetooth and when you put them on, you can chat without any problems. Will find. Finally, you can lend a headset to the other person so they can understand your response, if you don’t know how to communicate in their language.

This is what the Timekettle X1 headphones look like. Photo: SlashGear/Reference

What are the technical specifications of Timekettle X1?

The headphones developed by Timekettle weigh 198.4 grams and come with a case that has a 3.4-inch screen on which we can also see various information: battery charge, language selection, etc. Inside, the headphones have a 12nm CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

Regarding autonomy, the Timekettle X1 has a battery of 3200mAh Which, according to the brand, allows them to be used to the maximum 12 hours Without charging them (via USB-C cable). Finally, it should be noted that it has dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and uses an operating system called X OS. If you are interested in buying them, you should know what they cost S/2,641.67,

What languages ​​can the Timekettle X1 translate?

Arab

Vietnamese Arabic

Bulgarian

cantonese

Catalan

Sugar

Croatian

Check

danish

Dutch

English

finnish

philippines

French

German

Greek

Jewish

Hindi

hungary

Icelandic