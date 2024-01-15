Nuno Campos: Toluca can compete in Italy’s Serie A

Portuguese nuno camposWith experience in the year 2020 and 2021 Roma assistant coachassured this Sunday that due to the quality of its players Toluca fits into mexican football Italian serie a,

,Toluca can compete in the Italian Serie A, I have no doubt about that, And not only our team, there are other people in Mexico who have the quality to play,” he said in an interview efe Campos, assistant to Renato Paiva, coach of Liga MX’s Diablos.

Campos surprises with level in Liga MX

Campos confesses about completing his three months in Mexico I am surprised by the level of football in the country And it should have good working conditions.

“The experience in Toluca has been fantastic because the conditions at the club are very good; the level of Mexican football. It was a pleasant surprise for me“Although I had already seen the great quality of players at Porto with Hector Herrera and Diego Reyes.”

Believes that Mexican football is above other leagues

Campos finds it unrealistic that the Mexican circuit is located 36th place in FIFA ranking,

“I don’t know what criteria they have, but the championship Mexico is not ranked 36th in the world, “If the people saying this knew better about the Mexican championship, the players, the clubs, they certainly would not put the league in that position,” he said.

pair of campos and paiva Toluca ranks third in the tournament classification ending, with the second best attack and fifth best defence. These stats have fans excited and the team disappointing 13 years without a league title,

Data usually puts pressure on coaches coming to the club, the only way to They will be valued if they win the championship,

Nuno admits he feels pressure differently Due to his team’s lack of titlesCompared to what he experienced at Roma, it was a big club in Serie A.

“The pressure for us here is day-to-day; in training we put it on so that the players progress. Our pressure is on ourselves; we are in Mexico is a great club like Italy’s RomaBut our pressure is on to work to win the next game,” he said.

Philosophy of the present is one of the points of complexity Campos with Toluca coach,

“Every day with Paiva is a wonderful thing. His relationship with his technical team and his leadership is fantastic“, revealed.

However, Campos acknowledges that there are hierarchies in the coaching staff. Not feeling second cause he’s coach’s partner And due to the trust received from Paiva, the responsibilities of managing the team rest on him.

“I feel like the head coach of a team that has a leader Renato, “I do my part, I contribute and he contributes for me, which allows us to be a strong couple.”

Concerns over the time difference between Portugal and Mexico, and Toluca’s altitude of 2,600 meters above the sea, were a hindrance in the early days. Nuno campos in mexican footballBut within a short time he adapted and could even recommend Mexican dishes.

“My favorite are tacos,” he confesses.

About to turn 49, Nuno Campos is one man in the football world who is grateful to have met top-level footballers: Otamendi, Mkhitaryan, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Mancini and Pellegrinifrom them.

“I remember Diogo Jota from Liverpool very well. When he was 17 we shared a small club at Pacos de Ferreira and now he joins Over 150 games and over 50 goals in the Premier League, “He is a monster with an incredible and humble personality.”

-How to keep moving forward after such a long journey in football?

-We cannot stand still. We have to study a lot and look at people who do different things because football does not stop., I will keep learning from others till the last moment.