Photo – Lily-Rose Depp, Hailey Bieber… This way of wearing moccasins works every time

Updated by Prada several seasons ago, moccasins continue their fashionable rise, adding a little “touch”.bcbg“Anyone Dress, Patent, two-tone, platform, decorated with horseshoes or large chains… this iconic shoe will accentuate the simplest of outfits: raw jeans, jumpsuit or pleated skirt to fit in with the trend school girl,

Although these shoes were originally intended for men’s wardrobe, they have infiltrated women’s wardrobe quite some time ago and represent the ideal mid-season shoe… A fashion statement He it girls As Hailey Bieber and Lily-Rose Depp have well understood and which they do not hesitate to adopt in Blair Waldorf uniform mode: with a mini skirt and white socks, more or less high.

, When my clients ask me for a trendy shoe to wear with their favorite jeans I often recommend platform moccasins… loafers are comfortable and versatile. Plus, it’s a fun way to reminisce about the 90s. To complete the look you can try wearing a pair of white socks and a chunky sweater, The British magazine was previously advised by Nordstrom’s VIP stylist Sandy Koszarek who wears whatlast November.

⋙ PHOTOS – Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid… Stars play preppy card in moccasins and white socks

It-Girls Are Big Fans of This Preppy Combo

For a formal outing or doing some shopping like Lily-Rose Depp in West Hollywood this Tuesday, March 19, fashionistas will continue to focus on this trendy combo: top, skirt and white socks + moccasins. If Bella Hadid has never given up this preppy uniform since 2022, Hailey Bieber has also made it her own Dress A favorite since this fall.

Other this girlAnd models like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski have also tried their hand at this trend… on the fashionista side “french“, Camille Razat and Thylane Blondeau also caused a sensation by sharing photos of themselves on Instagram wearing the famous moccasin/socks combo… a “safe bet” outfit that promises a stylish look without any fashion faux pas.

