Official: US announces Javero Dilrosun as a freshman

The club announced the signing of the attacker who will fill the void left by Leo Suarez’s departure to Pumas

America brought about the arrival of the Dutch advance officer javeiro dilrosunwho comes from where Feyenoord To cover the exit of leo suarez To cougar,

“From Feyenoord, a ball artist. Welcome, Javero Dilrosun!” America posted on social networks in impressionist style.

During the night before the announcement, America released clues about their new player, who became the fifth player from the Netherlands to play at the same time Liga MXbehind gerard Hilkema (1973–74), Theo Van Der Heyden (1974-75), romeo wooden (1998) and Vincent jensen (2019-22).

Javero Dilrosun announced with US espn

“Another star for more magical nights” he published America But

javeiro dilrosunThe 25-year-old native of Amsterdam, who has roots in Suriname, began his training as a football player in the youth team ajax In 2006, he packed his bags for the academy Manchester City In 2014, he was part of the U-23 ‘civilian’ category and moved to the Bundesliga in 2016. hertha berlin To debut as a professional in 2018.

After his time at Hertha Berlin, javeiro dilrosun spent a cycle taking a loan Bordeaux Girondins (2021–22), in which he had one of the most regular volumes so far in his career, with 32 duels and two goals.

One season later, javeiro dilrosun arrived at Feyenoord Before the 2022–23 season and became a permanent regular player in the team with 31 duels, 23 as a starter and five goals, however, in the current season he only added 312 minutes in the league and one goal after the first half. Did. End.