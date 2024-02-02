French voices of Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie begin dubbing training in Cannes

“We hope to find some gems in Cannes”
Dubschool is therefore transferring its training to Cannes from 19 to 23 February at the Méliès campus.
“There is talent elsewhere besides Paris, Cannes and the City of Cinema! We hope to find some gems here. Other sessions are already planned for April.”
A prerequisite for registering for this training: “You must have taken theater classes. This is required,” explains Kelly Marot.
Cost of training: 2,996 euros, financed by training organizations or Pole Employe.
Students will benefit from a versatile and intensive one-week experience of training in all aspects of this artistic discipline.
Kelly Marot and Dorothy Posseo have succeeded in bringing together the biggest names in the profession thanks to their valuable years of experience and their network.
“A voice that is out of the ordinary can be highly sought after.”
“We are happy to share and pass on our knowledge! When we opened our school, we wanted to do something quality, so we work with the best trainers, who are proactive and in charge of big projects. ,
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to have a beautiful voice to do dubbing.
“The important thing is the interpretation. On the contrary, a voice that is out of the ordinary can be in great demand.” There is no age limit for registration. “Grandmothers are also needed and there are very few of them in this profession!”
This profession also offers great opportunities: “There are a lot of requests, the channel is looking for new voices!”
Training
From 19 February to 23 February
– dubbing training
– Training in singing in dubbing
– acting training
– Film and Advertisement Music Composition Training
– Adaptation training (subtitles, translation of movies from VO to VF).
Learn more: Raines. :06.04.52.27.02 or dub-school.fr