French voices of Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie begin dubbing training in Cannes

in sansa stark game of Thronesjennifer lawrence in hunger games (And in all his latest films!), Nami in a piece Or even Mimi Guignarde harry potter, This is her: Kelly Marot, 37 years old, French actress and singer specializing in dubbing. With her childhood friend Dorothy Pousseau, actress, artistic director, who is also an expert in dubbing (Margot Robbie in barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, among others) he created Dub-School last October. A dubbing school based in Paris that offers a variety of training courses taught by the elite of the profession, And whose courses are coming to the festival city this month (read below),

“I would not have been able to interpret from the image.”

“We met when we were kids on the set”Rewind to Kelly Marott, who started as an actress in film at age 5 crisis By Colin Serreau.

“I started dubbing at the age of 6. What I like most about this profession is that I am given roles that I would never have been able to perform on screen, like when I was in a movie. i play a russian spy red sparrow, We can really show everything we can do, it’s just based on interpretation!” Video games, audio books, manga, advertisements… “The world of sound is very diverse. For example, for audio books, there is no image, you have to succeed in keeping the listener engaged for several hours. The technique is different from film dubbing or series, where we need to know that How to be in a situation, instantly transcribe someone else’s emotions, or even give the impression of being in motion without moving. We may be asked to shout, sing, cry. For cartoons or manga. , You have to create an atmosphere, modify your voice to interpret different characters…” Sometimes with continuous rhythm: “I sometimes dub four episodes of a series in half a day!” Due to the need for secrecy, Kelly Marot sometimes does not know anything about the film or series she is going to dub. “An artistic director is there to explain the project to us. Over the course of a season game of Thrones or on film star wars For example, we only watched the heads for the dubbing, we didn’t know what was going on!”

Among his favorite actresses is Jennifer Lawrence, whose films he has dubbed in France for years. “She’s incredible. She makes so many different movies, and I’m always amazed at what she has in store for us! I’ve never met her… but I’d love to!”

