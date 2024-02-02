The color reproduction of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen is not going to change

Sale! Only Windows 10 Forever Key €14 and by Office 2016 23, (more info )

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been on sale for the past few days and, as shared by the company, the phone is gaining immense popularity among buyers, breaking records compared to previous years.

However, some users have complained about The screen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (🛒 €1,459) offers duller and more subdued colors than its predecessor.

In fact, it’s surprising that there’s hardly any difference in color reproduction between Intensive and Natural screen modes, as we were able to see in our in-depth analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As a result, the screen does not display as vivid (and, on the other hand, unrealistic) colors compared to previous models. For some users accustomed to darker screens, this has been disappointing.

Although we recently reported that a Samsung support agent acknowledged that this was an issue that would be resolved, Tecnofilo has contacted the communications department of Samsung Spain to inquire about the official position.Since, on other occasions, the support channels have not reported correctly.

To our question about whether changes to color reproduction can be expected in a future software update, Samsung Spain has sent us the following official statement:

We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide a more accurate and comfortable view during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice a difference in color depth compared to older devices. This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To provide our customers with the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as market and consumer interests evolve.

So, those who were hoping that Samsung would fix this behavior in a software update will be left wishing for that to happen. At least for now, it doesn’t seem like Samsung intends to make any changes.

Now, this doesn’t detract at all from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen, which offers contrast, brightness, viewing angles, and an anti-reflective treatment worthy of praise. In fact, recently DXOMark has rated it as the best smartphone screen.