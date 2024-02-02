A psychologist describes two ways to expand your “horizons of happiness”

A good mood is temporary, but psychological science suggests there are tricks to turning it into a state of lasting well-being.

Have you ever found yourself basking in the heat of a moment of happiness, when a voice in your head asks, “When will my good mood end?” The fleeting nature of happiness is a common experience we all share.

This argument is not wrong that what goes up also comes down. For example, a 2020 study found that although receiving a promotion can increase well-being and happiness for up to three months, there is little or no effect after that. But what if it’s because we don’t have a holistic view? Can you intentionally use your ascension to create a chain reaction of pleasurable events? This is what it means to expand your “horizons of happiness.”

Here are two ways to prolong and sustain a happy moment, according to science.

Share these moments with the people who truly support you

A 2022 study published in Personality and Individual Differences shows something little discussed about self-compassion: It helps us enjoy victory and bask in its glory.

According to lead author Benjamin Schellenberg, “People who are self-compassionate have a greater ability to be attentive and present during good times and recognize that they deserve to live positive experiences to the fullest.”

This quality can be developed by surrounding ourselves with people who set an example for how we treat ourselves. When we are surrounded by people who show us kindness, understanding, and support, it becomes easier to internalize these qualities and practice self-compassion.

Sometimes, when we celebrate an accomplishment, we focus disproportionately on the unlucky friends around us. What follows is a feeling of emptiness, knowing that these people, no matter how “fun” they are, will not be there for us when we need help or support in our darkest moments. Instead of pursuing short-term increases in your happiness levels by sharing with opportunistic individuals, In happy moments, try to know who your true friends are.

Celebrating your successes and happy moments with the people who supported you through tough times can remind you that, no matter what lies ahead, you have a support system that will care about you and be there for you when you get in your way. Will help you overcome obstacles. This can improve overall well-being, which is key to expanding your happiness horizons.

Commit yourself to “scheduling positive activities”

Happiness can be blind sometimes, but Sometimes we need blind positivity to maintain a joyful life. When you’re feeling particularly happy, it might be a good idea to practice “activity scheduling.”

Although activity scheduling is one way to treat depression (via cognitive behavioral therapy), it can be used to maximize your happiness, even if you’re not depressed.

For example, let’s say you just got great news at work and you’re on a happy wave. Decide to take advantage of this positive energy by planning a series of activities that increase your joy:

Start by planning a weekend outing with friends, knowing that nature always boosts your mood. Also make time for your favorite yoga class, which you find both relaxing and energizing. Next, plan an afternoon dedicated to your painting hobby, which you often neglect due to your busy schedule. Understand that engaging in creative activities not only increases your current happiness, but also gives you a sense of satisfaction. Thanks to your new sense of accomplishment and well-being, you feel confident about dating someone that weekend. Additionally, you set new and achievable goals at work, keeping you motivated and excited about your future growth.

This way, you not only experience a good mood, But you turn it into a snowball of amazing experiencesEach of which can elevate your well-being in unique and powerful ways.

Expanding your happiness horizons means recognizing the fleeting nature of happiness and taking active steps to prolong it. It is important to share our successes and failures with the right people, who can help us realize that, although happiness is fleeting, we can always recover it. This flexibility can also help us plan strategically, recognizing that happiness doesn’t last forever.

These strategies, based on psychological science, provide a practical approach to developing a life that is not just happy sometimes, but rich and deeply gratifying in the long run.

