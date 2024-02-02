“Airplane”-style cars are unveiled on the New York subway: the first city in the country to have these cars

The New York Subway’s C Line yesterday inaugurated the first “airplane”-style subway cars in America, a frameless model that allows passengers to walk freely from the tip of the train to the tail., Which makes it easier to find a seat and get in and out faster.

In the middle of the MTA festival, Funding for this and other innovations is threatened by lawsuits protesting the controversial tolling of car drivers to reduce congestion in Manhattan, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was recognized yesterday morning as the first train with open gangways was put into service.

The new R211T trains have an accordion-type connection between cars, similar to MTA buses, Designed to speed up boarding Reduce stopping time of trains at stations, they too This is very useful if passengers feel their safety is at risk and they have to go somewhere else.

Right now, only two “trains of the future” on the C Line are running between Washington Heights (Upper Manhattan) and East New York (Brooklyn). Hochul’s maiden voyage marked the first time in the modern history of American metro transportation that an open-bridge train operated, he said. ABC News.

In the middle of the last century, other New York subway cars also allowed free internal movement, but obviously without the progress of today.

Unlike other overseas cities, “this will be the first time these railcars will be deployed in North America,” Hochul said.

But the money needed to pay for new trains and other MTA improvements is in jeopardy.Then financing for trains and improving signals on the A Line passing through Rockaway and Brownsville. Depending on the approval of congestion pricing, The officers were called back.

“We want to ensure that we can adequately finance our five-year capital plan and that depends on the continuity of the plan to move forward with congestion pricing without any delay,” Hochul said.

MTA CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other officials have filed “frivolous lawsuits” that could derail the new trains and other projects. Staten Island County (NYC) also opposes the controversial tolls circulating in Manhattan.

This plan has been controversial since the beginningEspecially among private transport drivers. Bhairavi Desai, Director of the Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), A statement said the rate plan was “a reckless proposal that will devastate the entire workforce.”