Ukraine’s top general escalates tensions with Volodymyr Zelensky and calls for future military reform

Apparently his days in command are numbered, he is the highest ranking general ukraine alleged on Thursday that the government had failed to mobilize sufficient numbers of troops and called for Immediate upgrade of combat capabilities His country’s high-tech capabilities could withstand Russia’s largest and best-prepared armed forces “and guarantee the survival of the state.”

General valery zaluzny This information was given by the President on Monday Volodymyr Zelensky from myself dismissal, but as of Friday morning no formal order had been received for his departure from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a senior official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. . Zaluzny’s relationship with Zelensky has been strained for months amid a failed counteroffensive last year, but tensions rose at a meeting on Monday over disagreements over how many new troops Ukraine needed to mobilize.

Zaluzny, far from backing down from his confrontation with the President, wrote an article for cnnPublished late Thursday afternoon, he asked “A completely new form of battlefield operations and abandonment of old and orthodox thinking”,

Although the article did not name Zelensky, it was a notable rebuke of the president, who had opposed Zaluzny’s call to mobilize about 500,000 new troops, saying he was not convinced it was necessary.

Zelensky also publicly criticized Zaluzny’s comments in an interview economist in November, in which he said that the war had reached a “stalemate”. The idea that the battle lines have largely settled and that the war is a war of attrition, with little progress made by either side, is now widely accepted as fact.

Tensions between Zelensky and Zaluzny have been simmering for months, but escalated after Zelensky requested more mobilization, which the president rejected

“We must recognize the significant advantage the enemy enjoys in mobilizing human resources and compare this to the inability of Ukraine’s state institutions to improve the manpower level of our armed forces without resorting to unpopular measures.” Zaluzny wrote in the article cnn,

Zaluzny has not commented publicly on his dismissal, which, given the general’s popularity among the military as well as the Ukrainian public, poses a major risk for Zelensky. There are already signs of backlash among battlefield commanders and no sign that a new commander can immediately improve Ukraine’s difficult battlefield situation.

On Monday, Zelensky’s spokesman, Serhiy Nykiforov, denied that the president had fired Zaluzny, but has not since responded to an updated request for comment. With Russia intensifying its attacks in many parts of the battlefield and widespread reports of Zaluzny’s dismissal in the Ukrainian and international press, each day that passes with the general’s retention at the rank of general is critical of Zelensky and the head of his presidential administration. Raises questions.

Government and military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said they expected a formal dismissal order to be issued this week.

article of cnnwhich describes Ukraine’s military challenges in clear terms, andThis is an example of Zaluzny’s occasional candor.That has upset the president and his top advisers, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.

On Friday morning, Zelensky’s press service did not respond to requests for comment on Zaluzny’s article, which appeared to be a farewell of sorts and also about how Ukraine could defeat a much larger and superior Russian invasion force. His viewpoint in. Russian troops currently occupy about a fifth of Ukraine’s sovereign territory, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally invaded and annexed in 2014.

Nearly two years after the war began, the general reported that Ukraine needed a reform that would allow it to deal with the reduction in military support from the allies

In his essay, Zaluzny said that Ukraine “would face a reduction in military support from key allies” who were “dealing with their own political tensions.” A nearly $60 billion aid package proposed by Joe Biden’s administration is stalled in Congress due to opposition from some Republicans. The European Union on Thursday approved an aid package worth about $54 billion, after weeks of delay due to opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“Due to the intensification of hostilities in Ukraine, but also due to the global shortage of propellant charges, our partners’ stocks of missiles, air defense interceptors and artillery ammunition are running out,” Zaluzny wrote.

Zaluzny also criticized Western partners’ “weakness of the international sanctions regime”, which, according to him, means “Russia, together with some others, is able to deploy its military-industrial complex in pursuit of war against us.”

He proposed that the key to Ukraine’s victory was a comprehensive, forward-looking upgrade of combat capabilities, including drones.

Ukraine, he wrote, should be Ukraine’s “number one priority.” “Create a full arsenal of (relatively) cheap, modern and highly effective unmanned vehicles, as well as other technical means”Like electronic and cyber warfare.

The reforms proposed by Zaluzhy focus on unmanned aerial vehicles

“The challenge to our armed forces cannot be underestimated,” he wrote. “It is about creating an entirely new state system of technological revival.”

One of the benefits of the high-tech strategy, he said, would be to provide real-time intelligence for Ukrainian forces, “outraging” the enemy and “putting fewer troops in danger”, thereby reducing the level of human losses.

Zaluzny suggested that it would not take long for Ukraine to achieve this reform.

“Taking everything into account at this time,” he wrote, “we believe that the construction of such a system can be achieved within five months.”

