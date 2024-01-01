One Mistake Fans Didn’t Forgive With Alexandra Daddario’s On-Screen Romance With Logan Lerman In The Percy Jackson Movie

Disney recently released its own TV series adaptation of Rick Riordan’s popular book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri in the lead roles, the series has released three episodes and is receiving positive reviews. The Disney+ series is praised for its cast’s performances and fidelity to the source material. However, this is not the first adaptation of the fantasy novel series.

Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson

Filmmaker Chris Columbus released his Percy Jackson A film adaptation followed in 2010, followed by a sequel in 2013. However, the films were heavily criticized for straying far from their source material. This also resulted in one of the most highly criticized aspects of the film relating to the main characters portrayed by Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman.

One of the biggest flaws of the film adaptation Percy Jackson

2010 film Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario were introduced as Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase. Although many praised Logan’s performance in the film, fans were not hesitant to point out the producers’ lack of understanding of the source material.

A scene from the Percy Jackson film series

One of the highly criticized aspects of the film was the casting of older actors to play the lead characters and how it explores the relationship between Percy and Annabeth. Both of these characters are presented as 12 years old in the book series.

Their relationship develops slowly, starting with a beautiful friendship that develops into a deep connection over the years. However, the film adaptation greatly exaggerates this dynamic of their relationship.

Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario

It has also been speculated that the producers cast older actors because they wanted to delve into Percy and Annabeth’s romance early in the story. However, many claim that despite their best efforts, the films failed to meaningfully capture the essence of Percy and Annabeth’s relationship.

Percy Jackson TV series avoids movie adaptation difficulties

disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has only released three episodes, and it has already been considered better than the film series. The films included many things besides its cast and their character treatment.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The film adaptation has been criticized for omitting important characters such as Ares and Clarice and important elements of the story such as Camp Half-Blood. However, unlike the films, the TV series presents its protagonist as a teenager, and the chemistry between the lead cast is also praised by many.

It also explores events that the films avoided, including Camp Half-Blood, and includes characters such as Ares, who is to be portrayed by Adam Copeland. Its first episode has now become the top five most-watched season premiere of 2023 on Disney and Hulu, with 13.3 million viewers during the first six days on the streaming services.

Tea Percy Jackson film series and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Available to stream on Disney+.

