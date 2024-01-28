Who will play in Super Bowl LVIII? Confirmed teams

Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 Las Vegas will bring a re-edition of the clash played four years ago when San Francisco and Kansas City These are measured by trophy Vince Lombardi.

After overcoming their respective conference finals meetings, the 49ers and Chiefs They are the only two teams alive and from here only one will be crowned emperor nfl, Gambusino wants to break a dry streak and ChiefsTheir second consecutive title.

Since when has San Francisco not been a champion?

49ers Make your eighth Super Sunday appearance, tie Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh Second most appearances for a franchise after 11 appearances new England.

The 49ers have lost their last two appearances, including LIV version In miamiWhere they lost 31-20 to be exact Chiefs, san francisco He has not been able to become champion since 1994.

What is Kansas City looking for in this matchup?

Chiefs For their part, they have made the appearance for the fourth time in the last five years, which has already established them as one of the great dynasties in the history of the game. ordered by patrick mahomes arrive at Super Bowl For the second straight season, they beat Philadelphia 38-35 last season, so they’ll be looking to win for the first time in back-to-back years. Patriot He did this in 2004 and 2005.

Thus the end of the season presents us with two teams that will become Super Bowl One of the most entertaining and one of the most painful. Each one has great stars, players who can make a difference.