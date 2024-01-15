Only one in 9 gets into a dental program.

degree in University of Medicine of Valencia It is the most requested of the five public universities, and is one of the most difficult universities to access, not only because of the cut-off mark (13.4 out of 14), but also because of the few available places. Out of approximately 6,000 students who requested it, only 660 were able to access it, meaning 8 out of 9 missed out.

The figures become broader if we look at universities. at the university of alicante 18 out of 19 students dropped out of medicine career, according to official data from universities. In the case of UV, 3,015 students competed for only 336 places.

This career always remains one of the most in demand year after year, but it is not the most complicated to access. 9 out of 10 people miss out on dental care. This is a career that is only offered at UV, with a total of 80 places and 767 applicants. This means 687 people were deprived of the degree, due to which the cut-off marks have started skyrocketing in recent years. 13.4 out of 14, More than many medical degrees from other public universities

File image of a teacher taking the exam at EBAU 2023. /Francisco Calabuig

In the past PAU the most sought-after degree by students was once again Medicine at UV, followed by Medicine at the University of Alicante (1603 applications) and Nursing at UV (1492). Psychology It is one of the careers that has been growing the most in recent years, which puts it in straight fourth place in terms of most in-demand degrees (1249). Despite everything, there are a lot of places available in this last class, making it not so difficult to get into, although the cut-off points are rising a lot.

The list is completed by degree, as every year. primary education teacher (1092 applications at UV and 728 at Alicante) and Law, 754 applications for admission to the degree at UV and a total of 560 places.

Most difficult by universities

in college Miguel Hernandez from Elche Medicine is also the career that has the most complex access, as it has only 137 places for almost 900 applications from students last year. One of the particularly sought-after careers is psychology, with 469 applications for 135 places, and the list is completed by careers especially in demand by men: physical activity and sports science, with 257 applications for 150 places. With more than 100 people left out of the race.

The degree is the most difficult of all the degrees to enter the University of Alicante; Medicine, Out of 1,643 applications, only 86 places were offered. Nursing also leads the way with 200 places for 1,115 applications, leaving out more than 900 people. Too Physical Activity and Sports Science (one of the most popular careers in recent years) offered 100 places for 410 applications.

Archive image of a student at EBAU 2023. /Francisco Calabuig

It has resurfaced at the University of Valencia medicine or nursing (1359 applications for 325 places). In Psychology, only 450 out of 1,249 who applied got in, and in the Physics and Mathematics double degree (with the highest cut-off marks of all majors) only 30 out of 213 students who attempted got in.

Location as per offer

UGI It is one of those universities that usually offers as many places as there is demand (among other things because most students decide to go to Valencia to do their degree). In Nursing, 120 places were offered for 336 people and in Medicine, 85 places were offered for 350. There was not a very significant surplus of students in the remaining courses.

At the end, upv He also did not have any races that were too difficult to participate in. The demand for Fine Arts is astonishing, with 340 places offered and 509 people attempting to access it, so it can be predicted that the cut-off marks will continue to rise in the coming years, despite the fact that It is already at 10.3 of 14.

File – Students in EBAU Exam. / University of La Rioja – Archive

Not getting into the career you chose doesn’t mean staying out university. Typically, students choose from 19 degrees in order of preference; If they do not enter the first based on grades, they can enter the second or third, depending on whether they pass the level or not.

According to university data, 57% of students entered the career they had marked as their first choice, 15% in their second option and 9% in the third. Finally, Valencian universities generated very few vacancies this year: 224 out of a total of 26,548 places to study.