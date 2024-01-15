Only one in 9 gets into a dental program.

degree in University of Medicine of Valencia It is the most requested of the five public universities, and is one of the most difficult universities to access, not only because of the cut-off mark (13.4 out of 14), but also because of the few available places. Out of approximately 6,000 students who requested it, only 660 were able to access it, meaning 8 out of 9 missed out.

