Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt apologizes to Cillian Murphy for deleted painful scene

Emily Blunt has opened up about the tough time she had with her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy, both on and off-camera.

The 40-year-old star is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer – the wife of Murphy’s character J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Along with Blunt’s nomination, oppenheimer It is in the running for several Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Murphy.

And it seems Murphy was more than happy to suffer for his art, with Blunt recently telling The Sun that he slapped her across the face so hard she left a slight bruise on her cheekbone.

Apologizing to her co-star, she told the publication: “Sorry about your cheekbones Cillian.

“Poor Cillian. Chris went, ‘Hit him’. And I said, ‘I don’t know’.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt at Oppenheimer. Credit: Universal Pictures

“And Cillian was like, ‘Do it, do it’. Chris said, ‘He’ll be fine . . . Of course’.”

“I slapped him, then I grabbed him, actually by the neck, by the collar.

“I just noticed, like, over the course of ten takes that very famous cheek became even more prominent – ​​and it’s not even in the movie.”

And that’s not even the worst — Blunt revealed that she decided to buy her co-star a thoughtful gift before filming, but that nice deed soon went horribly wrong, leaving poor Murphy had to put his ‘glue’ back together. , Not ideal, right?

Explaining that she had decided to buy him a ‘fabulous’ pillow, she added: “It’s going to kill me to tell this story.

“When we started shooting I was very concerned about Cillian’s sleep because I felt he had a big contribution to make with this role.

Emily Blunt admitted her kind gift caused her co-star to need medical treatment. Credit: Universal Pictures

“I thought, like, this is a cool gift to start shooting.

“He told me he woke up in the middle of the night and he was so excited to get back to sleep on the pillow, that he threw his head back onto it and banged his head on the bedside table.

“He was enjoying it so much that his head exploded.

“So he came on set and they had to glue his head shut because of the pillow.”

And if all that wasn’t bad enough, she also talked about a farewell gift that Murphy gave her, a bottle that she said ‘almost killed her’ during the filming of another particularly violent scene. .