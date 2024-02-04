Mexico vs Dominican Rep live – schedule and how to watch Caribbean Series broadcast | Use

mexico vs dominican republic live and live Will be the hero of the last game of the fourth day caribbean series 2024, This living union will be Starting tonight at 8:30 PM ET. At Iondepot Park in Miami, Florida will begin to define the future of Naranjeros of Hermosillo and Tigres of Lisi, To be part of the complete coverage of the game, we present the schedule by TV channel, country and lineup.

Dominican Republic Won game against Puerto Rico on Day 3 of the 2024 Caribbean Series. Tigres del Lisi defeated Caguas Creoles With final score 5 to 2 runs. One of the most outstanding players of the afternoon for the Dominican Republic was Robinson Cano. In Major League Baseball (MLB), the former New York Yankees blasted off the wall with a tremendous home run (HR), helping take the Puerto Ricans’ undefeated record.

The Dominican attack was present from the second inning. Kelvin Gutierrez hit a double play grounder but it was taken by Ramón Hernández, who homered. Later, in the top of the third inning, Robinson Cano hit a two-run home run to extend his team’s lead.

Where to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live on TV and streaming?

If you want to see all the games Naranjeros del Hermosillo in Mexico You must tune into the channel Sky Sports, Blue to Go Video Everywhere and XtraBase.TV, depending on your cable operator of choice. On the other hand, the broadcast of matches of Tigres del Licey for the public of the Dominican Republic available in Telemicro and MLB.TV’s Channel Quinces’ Digital 15,

espn sports Will broadcast some games but all games on the calendar will be available via streaming ESPN+ (available only in the United States), Subscriptions on these pages are also available on TV apps such as Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku,

Country TV Channel/Streaming panama espn sports Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes Use ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Dominican Republic Digital 15 (Channel 15) and MLB.TV nicaragua Long Live Nicaragua (Channel 13) Mexico Sky Sports, Blue to Go Video Everywhere and XtraBase.TV Venezuela IVC of Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen and Canal

When and what time will Mexico vs Mexico be played? Dominican Republic for Miami 2024 Caribbean Series?

Game 4 of the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series will be played this Sunday, February 4, between Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Check the schedule depending on the country you are in.

7:30 p.m. in Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras

8:30 pm in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama

9:30 p.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia

10:30 pm in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay

What time to watch vs mexico? United States to Dominican Republic?

Time Zone Cities of the United States ET: 8:30 pm West Virginia, Valmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. CT: 7:30 pm Wisconsin, Texas (majority state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. MT: 6:30 pm Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 5:30 pm Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California.

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series