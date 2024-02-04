New Professor of Rheumatology at European University

Rheumatologist Carlos Guillen Estate has been appointed full professor of rheumatology of European University (EU),

This medical expert was an associate professor at the same private university center since 2016.

In his teaching career he has also been an associate professor at CEU San Pablo University.

Looking back at this step in his professional career, Guillen Estate has shared on his profile social networks: “For me, this is the fulfillment of the promise I wanted my father to see, because this is the path he followed. A long journey, but an honor to teach and do research at a European university. Dedicated to you, father .”

Health care activity of rheumatologist Carlos Guillen

Regarding its health care activity, it has been mainly developed Ramon Y Cajal University Hospitalof community of madrid, where he has been an assistant emergency physician; responsible for the unit Rheumatological emergencies and musculoskeletal; and currently it is Field Expert Physician (FEA) Of rheumatology.

In the field of private health care, he has been responsible for the rheumatology service at the Nisa Pardo Hospital in Aravaca, and currently works as a rheumatologist. HLA Moncloa University Hospital,

He belongs to the Ultrasound Working Group of Spanish Society of Rheumatology (ECOSER), till Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER)till Spanish Society of Pediatric Rheumatology (SERPE),

He claims to be a “research enthusiast” in such areas spondyloarthritis, psoriasis arthritis And musculoskeletal ultrasound,

He is the editor-in-chief of the magazine Rheumatological Act, Academic Editor of the Journal of Medicine; From the journal BMJ Case Reports; and is also a reviewer for scientific journals in the field of rheumatology and internal medicine.