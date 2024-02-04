Price and where to buy collectible ‘Farm Fun’

A piece that attracts attention from the huge collection of toys present in the series set Peppa Pig from hasbro ‘Fun on the Farm’.

Hasbro’s Peppa Pig Setfun on the farm‘ is one of the most complete, which is why it is highly requested even among its fans animated series,

This collectible figure features 3 mini figures, various accessories and a replica of the farm where Peppa Pig visits in various episodes of the show.

If you are interested in getting it toys From Peppa, below we will tell you all the details so that you can find it without any problems.

Hasbro Peppa Pig ‘Farm Fun’ Set (Hasbro)

Hasbro Peppa Pig ‘Fun on the Farm’ Set Price

like many Collection of style, Hasbro Peppa Pig Set The price of ‘Farm Fun’ depends on where you buy it.

However, when reviewing several options both online and in department stores, we found the lowest price for a collectible item.

the best price Hasbro’s Peppa Pig is from the ‘Farm Fun’ set 669 to 690 pesos,

You won’t find collectibles at a lower price at the moment; However, it is relatively accessible compared to others and considering what is included.

Hasbro Peppa Pig ‘Farm Fun’ Set (Hasbro)

Where to buy the Hasbro Peppa Pig ‘Fun on the Farm’ set?

Now we will tell you where you can buy Hasbro Peppa Pig Set ‘Fun on the Farm’ at the above prices.

In free market You can get the Hasbro Peppa Pig ‘Farm Fun’ set 690 pesos And it takes a day to reach your home; If you order it on Monday, it will arrive on Tuesday.

the second option is AmazonWhere Hasbro’s Peppa Pig Set Is’fun on the farm‘It has a price 669 pesos,

It takes a little longer to reach, between 1 and 2 days; Continuing the example, if you order it on Monday it may arrive between Tuesday or Wednesday.

Although collectibles can also be found in department stores, the ones we are mentioning are the best options in terms of availability and price.