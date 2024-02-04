In pictures: Millions of Venezuelans around the world express their support for María Corina Machado this #4February

This Sunday, February 4, millions of Venezuelans responded to the call of María Corina Machado to demonstrate in support of her candidacy and rejected Chavismo’s attempt to keep her out of the Venezuelan electoral race.

by lapatilla.com

Venezuelans gathered in different cities in different countries around the world and raised their voices so that they could be heard by the international community and the administration of Nicolás Maduro.

Chile, Brussels, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States… These are some of the countries where compatriots gathered from around the world to claim the political rights of the candidate elected by 92% of Venezuelans last October 2023. met up with. ,

See more

, Venezuelans in Holland?? They have gathered to reject the electoral blockade and increased repression by the Maduro regime. we are #withvzla and we go together @MariaCorinaya #till the end , pic.twitter.com/hRUxt9vEcM – Vente Mundo (@vente_mundo) 4 February 2024

See more

See more

Hundreds of Venezuelans in Madrid-Spain?? They gather to raise their voices in support of presidential candidate María Corina Machado; Reject the electoral blockade and increased repression by the regime! we are #withvzla with and @MariaCorinaya #till the end , pic.twitter.com/AlFgZJUw6u – Vente Mundo (@vente_mundo) 4 February 2024

See more

Venezuelans in the city of Mons – Belgium?? He also joined the global protests in support of presidential candidate María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaya,#withvzla #till the end pic.twitter.com/CgEags7nY3 – Vente Mundo (@vente_mundo) 4 February 2024

See more

With Maria Corina Machado we go #till the end, Today, #4February, Venezuela in Brussels – Belgium?? They raise their voices against the electoral blockade, the regime’s repressive growth and in support of the presidential candidate @MariaCorinaya , pic.twitter.com/1sgqKGGC1W – Vente Mundo (@vente_mundo) 4 February 2024

See more

, Berlin and Chemnitz – from Germany?? , We fight for an independent Venezuela and we stand with our presidential candidate, María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaya, #till the end, pic.twitter.com/euRJfqNka2 – Vente Mundo (@vente_mundo) 4 February 2024