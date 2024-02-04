In pictures: Millions of Venezuelans around the world express their support for María Corina Machado this #4February

This Sunday, February 4, millions of Venezuelans responded to the call of María Corina Machado to demonstrate in support of her candidacy and rejected Chavismo’s attempt to keep her out of the Venezuelan electoral race.

Venezuelans gathered in different cities in different countries around the world and raised their voices so that they could be heard by the international community and the administration of Nicolás Maduro.

Chile, Brussels, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States… These are some of the countries where compatriots gathered from around the world to claim the political rights of the candidate elected by 92% of Venezuelans last October 2023. met up with. ,

