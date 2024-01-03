Pablo Repetto announced his departure from Santos; Nacho Ambriz is taking shape

uruguay pablo repetto announced his departure from Santos LagunaAfter a 3-0 defeat against Tigres at the TSM Corona Stadium, and now emerging to replace him is Mexican Ignacio Embriz.

The strategist said this in a press conference There was already a warning that if he did not win he would leave. This Saturday, which he did not complete. Given this scenario, Negotiations may already be underway with Nacho,

“What I talked about with the directors yesterday was that if we don’t win they will fire me, so surely in a few hours the club will announce the dismissal. This is true”.

After six days of the Clausura 2024 tournament, Club Santos Laguna is in 16th place In the general table with four units (the duel between Pumas and Puebla has still to be played). Above only FC Juárez and Xolos de Tijuana.

Pablo Repetto arrives at Club Santos Laguna replacement of eduardo fentanez and directed his first game with the Warriors on April 29, 2023, in a loss to Cruz Azul (3–2). In the Clausura 2023, they managed to defeat Pachuca in the repechage and later They lost to Monterrey in the quarterfinals.,

Apertura 2023, for Santos Laguna Managed to qualify for the play-ins Ranked ninth with 23 points. However, although they managed to win against Mazatlán (2–1) in the first duel, they lost to Club León (3–2) in the duel to determine who would advance to the quarterfinals.

In the Clausura 2024, Repetto won against Puebla, drew against Chivas and Four shocks with Monterrey, Leon, Atlas and Tigres, respectively. It should be noted that at the moment the Santos Laguna club has not officially announced the Uruguayan’s departure.