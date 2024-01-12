Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick’s successor, sources say

The Patriots have selected Jerrod Mayo as Bill Belichick’s successor and the 15th head coach in franchise history, sources tell ESPN.

Foxborough, Mass. – moving fast A day after parting ways with veteran coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots have named Jerrod Mayo as his successor and the 15th head coach in franchise history.Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

May, 37 years old, It will be formally presented at a press conference next week. He will be the youngest coach in the NFLA title Sean McVay has had since he was named coach Los Angeles Rams In 2017; May is a month younger than McVay,

Jerrod Mayo, 37, will be the NFL’s 15th youngest head coach. Coach in Patriots history. AP Photo/Stu Milne

Mayo, linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 After being selected in the first round of the draft out of Tennessee, Joined Belichick’s coaching staff in 2019, serving as linebackers coach,

The Patriots bypassed the standard NFL recruiting process and hired Mayo immediately because they had established a succession plan in the contract extension he signed last offseason, as did Mayo. Baltimore Ravens With his general manager position when Eric DeCosta took over from Ozzie Newsome in 2019.

May Became the first black head coach in Patriots history.

Mayo had notable support among the players in the locker room., especially in defence. When news of Belichick’s departure broke, one defender said in a text message: “I hope they give it to Mayo. He deserves it”,

captain dietrich wise jr He attributed the defense’s success against Buffalo Bills quarterbacks to Mayo, josh allenIn a Week 17 loss.

As a player, Mayo was named team captain in his second season.And some players referred to him as Bill Jr. because they saw him as a future coach who, like Belichick himself, had spent countless hours in team facilities.

Belichick and the Patriots announced Thursday he is leaving the team after 24 seasons as coach that included six Super Bowl titles., The decision to part ways was made after meetings between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Belichick said it was time to “move on.”

Mayo spent his entire playing career in New England., Appeared in 103 games and made 905 total tackles. He led the team in tackles and tackles in each of his first five seasons. Second Patriots player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award From the Associated Press. He was part of the Super Bowl championship team in 2014, only to be limited to six games that season due to a foot injury.