Paul George congratulates Nicki Minaj: “She sent me a DM so I…

Music and sports are two very different worlds, but the fact is that the relationship between the stars of the league and the stars of rap is close. For example, recently, Paul George described the advances of Nicki Minaj to which he was the subject.

Today, Paul George is one of the most famous basketball players in the world. A notoriety that he inherited especially because of his talent and the beauty of his playing. Selected by the Pacers as the 10th pick of the 2010 draft, he now plays in the ranks of the Clippers, of whom he is happy most of the time. He just needs to win one ring to consider his career great.

However, the star Angeleno winger could have taken a completely different path if he chose. Having had his own podcast for several months, he displays considerable qualities as a host and provides insightful commentary on NBA news. He also occasionally focuses on various other topics and offers juicy little anecdotes, such as one of the latest… Nicki Minaj.

Madness ended the collaboration between Paul George and Nicki Minaj

World-famous music star, Nicki Minaj, has made a name for herself thanks to her dozens of worldwide hit songs. She naturally hits with viral clips and sometimes very daring images. In this context, Paul George has recently admitted his Podcast P That he could have appeared in one of these videos shot by him on the initiative of the American rapper:

You know what’s funny? A year or two ago, Nicki Minaj sent me a DM asking to be in her music video. I don’t know what role it was for. But when I got his message, I looked at Daniela (Rajic, his wife, editor’s note), she looked at me with a black eye… so I said I can’t do it! No, I’m kidding. She was also very excited but I declined the offer. I think it was just a scheduling issue.

In the end, this unlikely reunion between PG13 and Nicki Minaj never happened, which some fans of the nine-time All-Star may regret. Also, others may wonder why the “Barbie” of American rap wanted her services. However, it would have made sense from a marketing standpoint, as he promoted one of his hits during the Clippers-Lakers derby in 2022:

Nicki Minaj got a huge applause at Clippers-Lakers tonight. She made a surprise appearance to give an exclusive look at her new song. pic.twitter.com/jIGOddpdPf – Farbod Esnashari (@Farbod_E) 4 February 2022

Basketball players and rappers have long had a close relationship, which has led to many of these artists attending NBA games. But on this occasion, it is Paul George who could have participated in the Nicki Minaj music video.