The jewels that El Salvador hides

Admin 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 60 Views

Dive deeper into Salvadoran culture

Transformed into one of the most unknown capitals of the American continent, San Salvador deserves a relaxing stay. visit to National Museum of Anthropology Dr. David J. guzman (MUNA) might be the best place to start exploring Salvadoran culture, identity and cultural diversity. there it has been A journey from pre-Hispanic times to the present daywith emphasis The first settlements, religions, agro-food and artisan industries or various cultural expressions occurring in El Salvador Which happens in the country. Lovers of plastic art will find their place in this Museum of Modern Art (MARS) where tribute is paid Salvadoran art from the mid-19th century to the present And where various temporary exhibitions of both national and international artists are held.

continue the journey

iStockiStock

new safe destinations

El Salvador once again joins the list of safe countries to visit

On the other hand, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Russia, the Sahel, Colombia and Ecuador are some of the points where the threat has increased.

read article

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Aide to opposition activist Maria Corina Machado arrested in Venezuela

(CNN Spanish) — Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed this Saturday the arrest of ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved