The jewels that El Salvador hides

Dive deeper into Salvadoran culture

Transformed into one of the most unknown capitals of the American continent, San Salvador deserves a relaxing stay. visit to National Museum of Anthropology Dr. David J. guzman (MUNA) might be the best place to start exploring Salvadoran culture, identity and cultural diversity. there it has been A journey from pre-Hispanic times to the present daywith emphasis The first settlements, religions, agro-food and artisan industries or various cultural expressions occurring in El Salvador Which happens in the country. Lovers of plastic art will find their place in this Museum of Modern Art (MARS) where tribute is paid Salvadoran art from the mid-19th century to the present And where various temporary exhibitions of both national and international artists are held.

continue the journey new safe destinations El Salvador once again joins the list of safe countries to visit On the other hand, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Russia, the Sahel, Colombia and Ecuador are some of the points where the threat has increased. read article

Tiradito Balam © El Zolo

cuisine with anthropological soul

At the same place where the National Anthropological Museum is located El Zolo Restaurant, A place where ethnography and gastronomy go hand in hand In homage to Creole corn and the local product. With its help this may be one of the best places to start exploring its cuisine beyond the national dish pupusas. Gracia María Navarro and Alexander Herrera, who work to create their own version of local cuisine with ingredients from indigenous Salvadoran communities Influenced by Mesoamerica.

Metropolitan Cathedral © iStock

A walk through San Salvador

Like most historical centres, Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador It is one of the main monuments worth seeing in the city centre. However, the country’s most famous architectural image is Rosary Church, where the bodies of the heroes of Salvador’s independence rest, whose design by sculptor Rubén Martínez has transformed it into one of the most beautiful temples in Central America. When walking its streets, you should stop here Plaza Libertad, whose Angel of Liberty monument symbolizes the country’s independenceand at the National Palace, the place where the political history of El Salvador developed.

© iStock

at the base of the volcano

Very close to the city is one of the most important natural reserves of El Salvador. El Boqueron National Park, This protected area is a true natural oasis just minutes from the capital The crater of the San Salvador volcano is located at an altitude of 1800 meters., Nature and trekking lovers will find a place of peace and tranquility here Where you can take a walk of about 25 minutes through the crater of this volcano, 1.5 kilometers in diameter and 558 meters deep. On this walk, in addition to abundant nature, there is also wildlife, such as armadillos, raccoons, deer or foxes.

continue the journey pure taste Six restaurants in San José and surrounding areas show that Costa Rica is pure flavor From the most traditional proposals found in its markets to the cuisine based on research and appreciation of indigenous communities. read article

© Joya de Seren

America’s Pompeii

He Preservation of the memory of Maya culture in El Salvador is found in jewel of seren, A pre-Hispanic city located 36 kilometers from the country’s capital, specifically within the Zapotitan Valley, is considered The most important archaeological area in Mesoamerica. Call America’s PompeiiAfter being buried in the eruption of the Loma Caldera volcano in the year 650 AD, it was accidentally discovered in 1976 and declared a World Heritage Site in 1993. Getting there means being able to know it closely. Daily life of the Maya people living in this area in the 7th centuryIn the Late Classic period, in addition to their customs, their religion and their eating habits.

Photo: Adobe Stock

ancient culture

80 kilometers from El Salvador, in the Santa Ana department Tazumal Archaeological Park, an archaeological zone that brings together sites such as Pompeii, El Trapiche, Las Victorias, Casa Blanca, San Francisco and Nuevo Tazumal. This area was Chalchuapa A city with its own culture formed over centuries by the influence of different groups-Especially from 1200 BC- They occupied this area as the Mayans, Teotihuacan or Toltecs,

Archaeologist Stanley Boggs identified it at Tajumal in 1940. 13 structures, ranging from small platforms to large mounds, were found containing pottery, jade jewelry, pyrite mirrors, ceramics, and ball game artifacts. The museum that bears his name visits the habitations of the different pre-Hispanic cultures that passed through these lands and that represent the archaeological zone of Chalchuapa.

Photo: Adobe Stock

bathing in a volcanic lake

Four cataclysmic explosions led to its origin Coatepec LakeA lake whose nickname in the Nahuatl language is Cerro de Culebras, is today One of the most important places for recreation and marine and natural activities in the country. As a result of a large explosive eruption that occurred between 57,000–72,000 BC, this lake has two geographical features that transformed into two small peninsulas called Los Antiojos and Isla del Cerro, where the Pipil indigenous people have a temple and shrine of the goddess Itzcuay. A monolith was representative. , This area is great for Resident and migratory bird watching, mountain biking, fishing, diving, kayaking, jet sky and boatingApart from the various viewpoints from where you can enjoy a spectacular view of this volcanic-cone shaped lake.