Confirmed lineup for matchday 11 of Liga MX Clausura 2024

Next Saturday, March 9, The Azteca Stadium will see an exciting match between Brazil’s Andre Jardin-led USA and Uruguay’s Roberto Siboldi-led Tigres.,

With both teams at excellent competitive levels, it is expected to take place on this date 11 Liga MX Clausura 2024 An exciting matchup, where the US will try to maintain their position at the top of the table UANL Tigers Will try to climb the position to find a place in the playoffs.

This conflict between Eagles And this Feline It is important not only for its effect on the classification of Liga MX Clausura 2024But also represents a clash between two teams with distinct histories and playing styles.

He AmericaKnown for its great tradition and success in Mexican football, the club wants to maintain its dominance in the league and carry on its winning legacy.

On the other hand, UANL TigersThe team, which has won several titles in recent years, is eager to consolidate its position as one of the strongest contenders on the Mexican football scene.

The last match between the two teams took place on December 17 last year, in which both the teams won brilliantly. America 3–0 in the second leg of the final Opening 2023/24, In their last five matches, the Eagles They achieved four wins and two draws, showing their dominance tigers In previous meetings.







about his recent performance America An impressive 5–1 victory over Atlas in their last league match, as well as a 3–0 win Deportivo Guadalajara In the first leg of the round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup,

for its part, UANL Tigers is in a goalless draw against orlando city In the first leg of the round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup and suffered a 2-1 defeat Toluca In his last league match.

America vs Tigres: Lineups for matchday 11 of Liga MX Clausura 2024

America: Oscar Jimenez; Luis Fuentes, Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez; Brian Rodriguez, Santiago Naveda, Alejandro Zendejas, Richard Sanchez; Elian Hernandez and Javero Dilrosun. DT: Andre Jardin.

Tiger: Nahuel Guzman; Juan Sanchez, Diego Reyes, Eduardo Tercero, Jesus Garza; Fernando Gorriaran, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores; Sebastian Fierro and Nicolas Ibanez. DT: Robert Siboldi.







America vs Tigres viewing schedule and where to watch

América and Tigres will play at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, March 9, matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024., The match will start at:

Eastern United States: 22.00

Central United States: 21.00

Western United States: 18.00

In usa The match can be watched live via TUDN.com, Univision Now, the TUDN app, TUDN USA and Univision.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between America and Tigres in the special coverage that the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team will bring you,