What is Lemon8, the TikTok Instagram that now wants to succeed in Europe

lemon8 is one An app designed to share and explore Which may remind you of Instagram to a great extent. So you can stay aware of everything your friends or other people share. When you start using it you’ll find that it has personalized content just for you. It promises that you’ll see photos and videos that you’ll love. So, there’s a section for you Recommends personalized feed Depending on your interests. You can also share whatever you want.

You may not know him well yet because he is not in our country and it is possible that none of your friends have told you about him. But it promises, and a lot more. Do not try to install it in your mobile’s application store at this time because It will tell you that it is not available in your area.

you can Create text, edit photos and videos with ease. It also provides you with a complete library Many stickers, filters, fonts and templates, Among other interesting resources to improve your content and make it more attractive. There are also hashtags. As they advertise themselves, their concept is very similar to Instagram and in fact they probably intend to dethrone the famous Meta app. Right now, they still have a long way to go as there are places they have not yet reached and they have many things to improve, but they are already firmly in Europe and it seems that no Doesn’t want to stop them either.

From the app, you’ll have the option to view content you’re interested in, content from people you follow, add new content, search, view your account, and much more. You will find content ordered by categories, like Beauty, Food, Travel, Lifestyle And others. You can like, save, comment or share posts, among many other things.

How to start using Lemon8?

If you want to start using it, all you have to do is Download it from your mobile application store. Of course, remember this now Not available in Spain, so you have to wait until it happens. Until then we cannot know what is special about this app that Instagram does not have or what are the reasons that could lead many people to change applications beyond mere curiosity of what they can find Are. At the moment, it still has a long way to go to become a worthy alternative to Instagram, although we do not know what surprises it will bring us when it reaches Spain.

If you’re in a country where the app already works, you can Download it easily here:

If you can’t wait, there is an APK of the app, although we recommend that you wait to fully enjoy it Its news and improvements upon arrival in our country, even when it’s in Spanish. This will be the moment when you can encourage your friends to try it and discover everything it has to offer.