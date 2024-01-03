Paz Sanz, head of the physical therapy section of October 12

Management Directorate 12 de Octubre University Hospital Of madrid has made official the appointment of Maria Paz Sanz Ayan As section head of physical therapy and rehabilitation,

This is stated in a resolution signed by the Managing Director of the hospital 12 de Octubre, Carmen Martínez de Pancorbo Gonzálezwhich appears published in Official Bulletin of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) ,

Currently, Sanz Ayan is its President. Spanish Society of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation (SORECAR),

He has a degree and Doctor in Medicine and Surgery Complutense University of Madrid (UCM),

She has been an associate physician in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service and has also been part of chronic painand is co-responsible for the unit cardiac rehabilitation On October 12 itself where he is also included Research Institute I +12, in the ‘Health and Exercise’ group. In this field he is a member of UCM’s Line 4, Research in Radiological Sciences: Medical Imaging, Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics. European Board of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Partners in more than 20 projects (six of which are competitive) whose main directions of research are different clinical trials And epidemiological study about pain in chronic degenerative joint deformity And neuropathic painand side effects aerobic and strength training in different cardiac malformation On exercise tolerance and quality of life.

have teaching experience within medicine degree As Associate Professor at UCM Department of Radiology, Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy,

Also in postgraduate courses, such as:

Master in Pulmonary Hypertension from the Complutense University of Madrid

International Master’s Degree in Pulmonary Hypertension from Menéndez Pelayo International University and Spanish Society of Cardiology

Master in Cardiovascular Prevention and Cardiac Rehabilitation, carried out simultaneously by the Spanish Society of Cardiology Menendez Pelayo International University

He has also developed important teaching work in continuing education aimed at graduates in medicine and surgery specializing in rehabilitation.

He has published more than 30 articles National and International Scientific JournalsAnd has given more than 100 presentations and presentations at national and international conferences.

Director of several doctoral theses and member of the doctoral thesis and TFG committee on several occasions.

It belongs to the following scientific societies: