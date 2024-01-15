People in Paris for ready-to-wear fashion week

As of Tuesday March 5, all lenses of fashion photographers are focused on the capital for the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024-2025 collections. Like every year, people from all over the world come to parade in Paris with extravagant costumes. We met Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Pharrell Williams, Eva Green, Natalie Portman and… Teddy Renner. And much more in pictures.
We start the week with Jennifer Lawrence arriving all smiles for the Christian Dior fashion show.
Another international star Natalie Portman has also been invited to the party.
Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter Deva Cassel now overshadows her illustrious parents.
French actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz.
Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent fashion show.
With his daughter Lila Moss. It’s really a bit windy!
And another one of the siblings, Schneider! This is Vasili,
Charlotte Rampling, always so classy!
“Emily” Lily Collins is in Paris!
We move on to the daughters… Here’s Lenny’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz.
Alice Atal, daughter of Yvan Atal and Charlotte Gainsbourg, with her mother.
Following daughter Deva Cassel, here’s mom Monica Bellucci, who awaits the Saint Laurent fashion show with Olivia Wilde. An exhibition titled “Yves Saint Laurent: Transparency” strength of material ,Scheduled until August 25 at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. We understand why.
And singer Angel is very happy with her new haircut!
Comedian Finnegan Oldfield.
And we got Emily Ratajkowski! She takes a selfie with the audience at the Acne Studio fashion show.
Two PSG footballers: Marco Asensio and Achraf Hakimi.
In Rabanne, we meet Lola Le Lan, actress, singer, musician, writer… all of them.
Barbara Palvin, Hungarian model.
To sing or not to sing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? It is sure that Aya Nakamura will definitely be making an appearance at Fashion Week!
Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan arrive for the Loewe Fashion Show.
Just like Catherine Deneuve, in great condition!
Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller size.
But it’s comfortable to have the whole family with you!
Brooke Candy, always on top!
Okay… hello to you too Pharrell Williams!
oh nice surprise of the actress desperate HousewivesMarcia Cross, who parades for the Vetements brand!
Kim Kardashian attracted all the photographers when she arrived at the Balenciaga fashion show.
Damaso, beardless and dressed entirely in leather!
Just like Isabelle Huppert (leather, no beard)!
We end with Teddy Renner and his cronies in a mix of Kanye West and matrix,