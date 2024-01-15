People in Paris for ready-to-wear fashion week

As of Tuesday March 5, all lenses of fashion photographers are focused on the capital for the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024-2025 collections. Like every year, people from all over the world come to parade in Paris with extravagant costumes. We met Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Pharrell Williams, Eva Green, Natalie Portman and… Teddy Renner. And much more in pictures.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. , Scott A. Gerfitt/AP/SIPA We start the week with Jennifer Lawrence arriving all smiles for the Christian Dior fashion show.

Natalie Portman arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. , JM Heidrich/Sipa Another international star Natalie Portman has also been invited to the party.

Deva Casal arrives for Christian Dior’s fall winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. , JM Heidrich/Sipa Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter Deva Cassel now overshadows her illustrious parents.

Nadia Tereszkiewicz arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. , JM Heidrich/Sipa French actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Kate Moss presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent fashion show.

Lila Moss presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris on February 27, 2024. , Laurent Vu/Sipa With his daughter Lila Moss. It’s really a bit windy!

Vasily Schneider attends the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris on February 27, 2024. , Laurent Vu/Sipa And another one of the siblings, Schneider! This is Vasili ,

Charlotte Rampling presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Charlotte Rampling, always so classy!

Lily Collins presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa “Emily” Lily Collins is in Paris!

Zoe Kravitz presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa We move on to the daughters… Here’s Lenny’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

Alice Attal and Charlotte Gainsbourg attend the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Alice Atal, daughter of Yvan Atal and Charlotte Gainsbourg, with her mother.

Monica Bellucci and Olivia Wilde Eva attend the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Following daughter Deva Cassel, here’s mom Monica Bellucci, who awaits the Saint Laurent fashion show with Olivia Wilde. An exhibition titled “Yves Saint Laurent: Transparency” strength of material ,Scheduled until August 25 at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. We understand why.

Angel at the Courage show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Paris France, February 28, 2024. , JM Heidrich/Sipa And singer Angel is very happy with her new haircut!

Finnegan Oldfield at the Undercover womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024. , Laurent Benhamou/Sipa Comedian Finnegan Oldfield.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Acne Studios Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris. , Victor Aubry/Sipa And we got Emily Ratajkowski! She takes a selfie with the audience at the Acne Studio fashion show.

Marco Asensio and Achraf Hakimi attend the Casablanca Fashion Show as part of Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 28, 2024 in Paris France. , JM Heidrich/Sipa Two PSG footballers: Marco Asensio and Achraf Hakimi.

Lola Le Lan – Outdoor arrivals at the Rabain Fashion Show as part of Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 29, 2024 in Paris France. , JM Heidrich/Sipa In Rabanne, we meet Lola Le Lan, actress, singer, musician, writer… all of them.

Barbara Palvin – Outdoor arrival at the Rabanne show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris France, February 29, 2024. , JM Heidrich/Sipa Barbara Palvin, Hungarian model.

Aya Nakamura – Outside arrivals at the Schiaparelli show as part of Paris Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 29, 2024 in Paris France. , JM Heidrich/Sipa To sing or not to sing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? It is sure that Aya Nakamura will definitely be making an appearance at Fashion Week!

Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan attend the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan arrive for the Loewe Fashion Show.

Catherine Deneuve at the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Just like Catherine Deneuve, in great condition!

Victoria Beckham leaves her hotel in Paris, France on March 1, 2024. , Victor Aubry/Sipa Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller size.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel in Paris, France on March 1, 2024 – Victor Aubry/Sipa But it’s comfortable to have the whole family with you!

Brooke Candy – External arrivals at the Vivienne Westwood show as part of Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2024 in Paris, France. , JM Heidrich/Sipa Brooke Candy, always on top!

Eva Green attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. , Laurent Vu/Sipa

Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Okay… hello to you too Pharrell Williams!

Marcia Cross on the catwalk at the Vetements Fall Winter 2024 show, Paris Fashion Week, France, March 1, 2024. , Shutterstock/Sipa oh nice surprise of the actress desperate HousewivesMarcia Cross, who parades for the Vetements brand!

Kim Kardashian, Baleniaga fashion show, outdoor arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. , Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock/Sipa Kim Kardashian attracted all the photographers when she arrived at the Balenciaga fashion show.

Damaso at the Balenciaga show, outdoor arrivals, fall winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Damaso, beardless and dressed entirely in leather!

Isabelle Huppert at the Baleniaga show, outdoor arrivals, fall winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. , Laurent Vu/Sipa Just like Isabelle Huppert (leather, no beard)!

Teddy Renner and Luthanna Plochus at the Baleniaga show, outdoor arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. , Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock/Sipa We end with Teddy Renner and his cronies in a mix of Kanye West and matrix,