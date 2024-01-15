Fierce firing around the National Palace in Haiti’s capital

At the moment the situation is of great confusion, as if there have been attacks in several areas, and some versions do not rule out that armed gangs aim to try to take over the National Palace.

environment of National Palace of Haiti, Located in the country’s capital, Friday night was the scene of intense gunfire, which is escalating, as EFE was able to verify.

Shots are heard over a wide area, around the National Palace, from the Champ de Mars in the center of Port-au-Prince to Nazon, Lalue, Canapé-Vert and Turgue.

Additionally, some images also appear Big holes in airport walls From the capital.

The day was apparently peaceful in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince with only sporadic gunfire in the afternoon.

On February 28, after it was revealed that the Haitian Prime Minister, tensions and violence in the capital increased rapidly. ariel henry It was committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025.

The violence reached its peak last Saturday, when gangs entered In the two main jails of the capital, Which allowed more than 3,000 prisoners to escape.

Henry, who is being tried by armed groups to remove him from power, is in Puerto Rico after several days at an undisclosed location.

Prime Minister is the highest official of the country after the assassination of the President in 2021 Jovenel Moise, It is now a matter of internal and foreign pressure to favor a change that will help stop the severe crisis and excessive violence in the country.

Haiti is awaiting the deployment of a multinational security assistance mission led by Kenya and approved by the United Nations last October.