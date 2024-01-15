Perform for a night at Accor Arena with North West, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign

Paris danced to the rhythm of music this Sunday, with an event that left its mark: the listening session of ‘Vautours 1’, the collaborative album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The legendary stage of the Accor Arena, which has already witnessed historic performances, welcomed both the artists for an evening full of surprises.

Fans, after a wait filled with anticipation, were rewarded with the arrival of two stars who shared their musical creations. But the highlight of the show was undoubtedly the appearance of Kanye’s daughter North West, who took the microphone to perform ‘Talking’, a track from the album. Wearing a balaclava, like her father, she was able to mesmerize the audience and bring a unique energy to the evening.

The rising young artist has already shown signs of a promising career, and his performance at the Accor Arena could be the beginning of a series of public appearances. With his father back, can North West prepare for a future tour? only time will tell.

The evening also saw the appearance of Quavo, who joined Kanye West and Ty Dolla on stage, adding to the list of highlights of this Paris listening session. Accor Arena has already been the site of Kanye’s memorable performances, notably with Jay-Z in 2013, and this new musical experience enriches the legend of this place.

In an evening that will be remembered by fans as a moment when music brought generations together, North West was surprisingly at ease on stage, ready to follow in her famous father’s footsteps.