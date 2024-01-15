Peruvian team A perfect start and a historic win: Why we should be worried about wins over Ricardo Gareca’s Chile and Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia fifa date game-total

Nothing less than this was expected. Because of the opponent (a humble Albania) and because he was on the substitute bench: Ricardo Gareca. With an impressive 3-0 victory, the era of ‘Tigre’ began in the Chilean team, but beyond the result, a streak of three matches without a win ended, in the neighboring country he highlighted that his team Has shown signs of happening before.

READ: Result, Peru vs Nicaragua: This was the minute-by-minute breakdown of the FIFA friendly match

The friendly match, played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, has restored the hope of Chile, a country that had suffered a lot due to not participating in the World Cup in the last eight years and today, as in 2015 Since what happened to Peru, they have come with me. Thanks to the Argentine coach for moving forward in the near future.

Eduardo Vargas (19′) He was in charge to make it 1-0. Nothing better than this for a start. Despite the criticism he was receiving from fans and the Chilean press, Gareca decided to call him up and the forward repaid him by scoring a goal.

Marcos Bolados (83′) and Victor Davila (92′) He sentenced the match. The curiosity of the day was that Ben Brereton assisted the last goal. The Englishman of Chilean origin was criticized by ‘Tigre’ for his language and was included in the squad for these friendly fixtures due to injuries, which led to his drop to the first list. “You have to talk to him very slowly, you don’t normally do that in football,” the coach said of the England Sheffield United forward in a match preview.

It seems that this friendship is the beginning of the generational change that is much needed in Chile. For example, Gareca did not call on Arturo Vidal and left Alexis Sanchez, who came on in the second half, on the substitutes bench. But Argentina has made clear that the golden generation banner is not necessary.

The second test for the ‘Tigers’ in charge of the southern team will take place this Tuesday at the Velodrome stadium in France. La Roja will face the French side as they take on Germany at the Parc OL in Lyon today (3pm/Star+).

When will Peru face Gareca Chile? The long-awaited first meeting between Peru and Gareca’s Chile for the first date of the Copa America will take place on June 21 this year.

Analysis: Callens, Quispe and Reyna: numbers that support why they will be the pillars of Peru at the beginning of Fossati

colombia united

It is Peru’s next opponent in the qualifiers (24 September in Lima, 7 September) and is showing signs of being a team to fear: Colombia beat Spain 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Full back Daniel Munoz (61′) scored a brilliant goal for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, after exceptional play from Luis Diaz for the only goal of the match.

In this way, the Coffee team not only managed to defeat Spain for the first time in their history (they faced each other four times), but they also accumulated 17 games without losing: 12 wins and five draws. Those twelve wins also included wins against Germany and Brazil, the other two superpowers of world football.

In fact, this incredible streak began with the arrival of coach Nestor Lorenzo, who took Melgar to the semi-finals of the Sudamericana 2022. Along with Argentina, Colombia is the only South American team that has not lost in the qualifiers, being undefeated which will be played against Bicolor.

,