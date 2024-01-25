Philadelphia Phillies manager speaks ahead of MLB 2024

atlanta braves Have established character in Eastern Division of National League, He has been the champion of that quintet for the last six years. Without discussion, they hope to happen again in 2024, but the manager philadelphia phillies There are other ideas.

Although they are the undisputed favorites of their division, on four of the six occasions they have won the pennant, they have been eliminated. division series, they fell in 2020 Championship Series And the next year he received the desired ring.





philadelphiaOn the other hand, despite being a wild card of the old circuit, it has given tough competition in the last two matches. In 2022 they participated in the World Series after almost 15 years without going to that event, and in 2023 they were very close to participating in the Fall Classic again.

Although the Phillies have had better results than the Braves, Rob ThomsonThe manager of this cast wants to go for the pennant.

Philadelphia Phillies need a good start

The last two Phillies seasons have something in common: They have started the first half with difficulties. In 2023 they suffered a loss of ranger suarez, bryce harper And rice hoskinsIn one of whose legs the anterior cruciate ligament was torn.

“There are some little things I thought about that would help us get off to a better start,” the strategist said philadelphia enquirer, “There are some things we can improve on to help give the boys a better start.”He insisted.

The strategist revealed that he plans to give him more at-bats spring training To his main gunmen. He also plans to better prepare his team’s relievers for that stage of the championship.

“We’ve proven that you don’t have to win a division to do well in October,” Continuous Thomson, “But if we get off to a better start we will have less worries in August and September.”he finished.