Photo – Jessica Chastain confirms spring makeup trend

Birthday celebrated with pomp. On Thursday March 14, jewelery brand Damiani hosted a gala dinner to celebrate its centenary. An event that attracted countless Italian stars and other friends of the house to the Teatro Alcione in Milan (Italy). Sophia Loren, Alessandra Mastronardi, Veronica Ferraro… among these distinguished guests, Jessica Chastain caught everyone’s attention as soon as she arrived.

The actress wore a long black sheath with a graphic collar. The centerpiece of her look? A stunning white gold necklace featuring a giant sapphire at its center. star ofinterstellar Also wore a pair of earrings and a ring which were part of this set. She looked absolutely divine and her beauty even caught the attention of beauty experts. Actually, which created a sensation in the last Emmy Awards makeup look Pink, which is in line with spring makeup trends. With soft pink velvet eyes, pale cheeks and sweet pink lips, the actress radiated beauty at the photocall with the Damiani family.

Pink Lips: The Big Makeup Trend for Spring

© Backgrid UK/BestImages

If pink was none other than the color of the year 2023, this season, this shade is one of the major makeup trends of spring, like colored mascaras, pastels or even vitamin-enhanced shades. Concretely, it presents itself Malabar colored manicure or grenadine mouth… Undoubtedly, the indulgence for the return of sunny days will really be present.

Idea? A shade of pink that suits all skin tones and dares to add that extra glow. A trend that has already conquered Spain’s Letizia, Vanessa Paradis, Carla Bruni and Charlotte Casiraghi, to name a few. Especially during the last Fashion Week, we saw a lot of delicate pink lips that confirm this trend…

Photo credit: Backgrid UK/BestImages