2024 Australian GP results: How did Checo Perez perform?

Ferrari ends dominance established by Red Bull Scored a 1-2 win at the Australian Grand Prix on debut in the 2024 Formula 1 season Carlos Sainz on topSupported by charles leclercsomething that He had not achieved this since the Bahrain GP in 2022When the Monegasques were ahead of the Spanish.

Max Verstappen had to retire early in this race due to brake problems and lack of speed. Sergio Pérez, who finished fifthwithout the option to come back and far away from the italian team And even from McLaren.

Behind Sainz and Leclerc lando norris endsWho overtook his teammate Oscar Piastri, who in turn failed to end the Australian curse of not winning at home.

What happened to Verstappen?

Dutch Max Verstappen, who continues to lead the World Cup, left the race Finished fifth out of 58 laps at Albert Park, due to Problems with right rear brakeWhich he realized in the first innings itself.

Without making it clear whether this problem was already affecting his car’s performance, Sainz was able to overcome it as early as the second lap on the track with a maneuver that showed the potential of the Ferrari.

it was the culmination of a bad red bull weekendIn which he did not display the power he had hidden only in the classification, where he achieved positions 1-3, positions which were of no use.

The race ended with a virtual safety car george russell accident On the last lap, although everything was already defined, the drivers were not fighting for positions. The Englishman rose to his feet after causing concern among those present.