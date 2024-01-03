Photos – Johnny Hallyday and Adeline Blondieu, Kate and William, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez… These stars who left each other to make each other better

When she was a child he promised her that he and she would marry one day. And He kept his promise twice! This Friday, February 9, actress Adeline Blondieu, who was twice the wife of Johnny Hallyday blows out his 53 candles, A chance to get back to her romantic life with Tollier. A friend of his father, the rocker met his future wife when she was a child, It has been 28 years since both of them separated, and then promises her that he will marry her when she grows up. Then what, it was just a joke with a child. finally came to fruition Several years later, after the singer’s breakup with Nathalie Baye. Caught under the spell of the woman who had become a young woman, Johnny Hallyday married Adeline Blondieu, who was only 19 at the time, in Ramatuelle in 1990. But The dream is not so ideal And finally, two years later, in June 1992, the couple separated. However, Adeline Blondieu and Johnny Hallyday still loved each other and wanted give yourself another chance, In 1994, the couple married again, this time in Las Vegas. But excitement is short lived, Finally, in April 1995, the break was finally complete. After this Adeline Blondieu started her career by joining the cast Girls Next Doorwhile singers meet A certain Leticia…

Johnny Hallyday and Adeline Blondeau are not They are not the only ones who have tried to leave each other to find themselves better next. An experience that is sometimes pleasurable and sometimes devastating. Those among them who emerged more united are certainly One of the most famous royal couples, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. In 2007, after six years of relationship, the two lovebirds parted ways. A tough breakup but one that didn’t last. Two Englishmen remembering each other We met again after a few months And they haven’t missed each other since, marrying in 2011 and then giving birth to three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Another example where the story ends well is that of Michael Yoon and Isabel Funaro. After this two actors love for more than ten years Announced separation in 2017. A very painful breakup for both, but beneficial according to the actor who sure did it, thanks to this new beginning The concrete foundation is being rebuilt With your partner. Since the couple stronger than ever And ready to face all adversities!

⋙ Find out which stars are better off apart than getting back together

© FameFlynet / BestImages

⋙ PHOTOS – Kate and William, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry… these stars who broke up to find each other better

Second chance…that didn’t work!

But not all of these stories had a happy ending. Those who ended badly included Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. two young lovers indeed experienced roller coaster together Love side. As a couple between 2011 and 2016, they separated and eventually got back together several times give yourself up for good In 2018.

Another rock’n’roll duo in the same genre is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. In 2009, the singer could not resist the charm of Chris Hemsworth’s famous brother and Got engaged to him after three years, Just a few months after this beautiful promise, the couple separated in 2013. In 2016 he tried give yourself another chance and even go as far as getting married In 2019! But this marriage broke down after eight months of marriage and both the lovebirds separated. This break helped inspire the singer to become what he is today. one of their most popular hits, flower,

Photo Credit: JLPPA/BestImage