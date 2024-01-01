Photos – Kate Middleton, Charlotte Casiraghi, Kate Winslet… The most beautiful celebrity wedding hairstyles

A charming country church, a picturesque barn in which you’ll welcome your guests, a vintage vintage car, a spotless white dress, it’s all there to be found Hair that will match this beautiful painting, Lacking inspiration for your wedding hair look? And If we took inspiration from the stars to find bridal hairstyles Who will look best in front of the guests?

For the most beautiful day of their lives, celebrities bravely compete in wedding dresses and hair. Meghan Markle’s beautiful bun, tie half-up By Kate Middleton, Charlotte Casiraghi’s short spiky bob, Kate Winslet’s head ornaments, Nicole Kidman’s curls, Beatrice Borromeo’s braided bun…The stars inspire us even in their long white dresses, turn on zoom 20 Bridal Hairstyles Worn by Stars.

Bun: Star Hairstyle of Weddings

If some brides set their sights on a waterfall of open hair, This is the bun that wins all the votes, There are countless varieties of brides’ favorite hairstyles. Ballerina, bun, banana, braided, fuzzy, twisted, it can be recreated from all angles. For her wedding to Fedez, Chiara Ferragni fell in love with him bohemian-chic version : With a bun tied at the back of her neck and two tresses framing her face, the Italian influencer won the Palme d’Or for the romantic look. more modern, sleek bun is also very popular. This low, plaited bun has won the hearts of many celebrities: Sofia Richie wore it with a center parting during her wedding to Elliot Grange, while Nicky Hilton preferred a side parting on her wedding day to James Rothschild Was. Exiting the part, on the arm of her husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez opted for a sleek bun pulled back. As for Beatrice Borromeo, he was infatuated with Pierre Casiraghi’s wife. a high bun On her wedding day.

