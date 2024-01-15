Plasma collection pioneers around the world open their doors in Puerto Rico – BrandStudio

Caring for one patient with an immunocompromised health condition for a year requires 130 plasma donations. Whereas, treating patients suffering from hemophilia – between an estimated 300 and 400 people on the island, according to the Puerto Rican Association of Hemophilia and Bleeding Conditions – requires 1,200 plasma donations per patient.

what a big task this is CSL PlasmaAccording to Sandra Figueroa, a pioneer and leading multinational company in Puerto Rico, whose job is to serve as a plasma collection center for millions of patients not only in Puerto Rico, but around the world. center manager From the CSL Plasma Clinic in Caguas.

Founded in Boca Raton, Florida in 1998, CSL Plasma operates more than 300 plasma collection centers in the United States, Europe and China, with more than 15,000 employees worldwide. CSL Plasma is part of CSL Behring, a biopharmaceutical company with a broad range of biotherapies for rare and serious diseases, bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency, hereditary angioedema, neurological disorders and alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency, commented Figueroa. .

He said the company specializes in the development and supply of medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions such as haemophilia, primary immunodeficiency disorders, hereditary respiratory diseases, bleeding and neurological disorders, heart surgery and organ transplantation and treatment of burns. .. “Plasma donation is vital to the creation of medicines that allow many people not only in Puerto Rico, but in the world, to live relatively normal lives,” he said.

CSL Plasma, a leading and leading multinational company in Puerto Rico, is tasked with serving as a plasma collection center for millions of patients not only in Puerto Rico. , BrandStudio ,

Challenges

Figueroa said the biggest challenge CSL Plasma faces is educating Puerto Ricans and raising awareness about the vital role plasma donations play in the creation of life-saving medicines.

Plasma is the liquid part of blood that contains water, proteins, mineral salts and other substances, but not blood cells, and is used to make medicines, the expert said. Figueroa explained that once donated, the plasma is used to develop treatments for people suffering from rare and serious diseases.

“Since this is a new industry in Puerto Rico, once people understand the purpose behind plasma donation, they will experience a sense of satisfaction,” he said. He further explained that at CSL Plasma, plasma donors are reimbursed for their expenses and time.

expansion on the island

CSL Plasma plans to open six centers in Puerto Rico, located in Ponce, Loiza, Toa Baja, San Juan, Bayamon and Caguas. Currently, the center located in Ponce, which opened its doors in December 2023, and which operates from Monday to Saturday on Cândido Hoyos Street, is already fully operational. The center in Loiza, which will be located in the Plaza Noreste shopping center, is expected to open its doors in the spring of this year.

The representative highlighted that the full launch of a center requires approximately three years of management. During this process, it is estimated that 50 to 60 jobs will be created per facility, which could amount to approximately 360 direct jobs.

“We are hiring mostly health professionals, such as nurses, but also engineers, biotechnologists, chemists, accountants, managers and customer service personnel,” he said.

5 photos

How to donate plasma?

Anyone interested in donating plasma can contact the center in Ponce by calling 787-987-2249 or accessing the web portal www.cslplasma.pr.

To become a plasma donor, you must meet these requirements:

1. Age should be between 18 to 65 years and have good health.

2. Weigh 110 pounds or more.

3. Have a valid ID.

4. You can donate twice within a seven day period.

5. Hydration is important. You can’t donate if you’re not adequately hydrated.

6. The first plasma donation may take two to two and a half hours. Each subsequent donation will take approximately 90 minutes.