These are treatments for Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disease linked to COVID-19 that caused the outbreak in Tlaxcala.

Guillain Barre syndrome usually causes weakness in the legs and body aches. (endian).

State Health Secretary Tlaxcala detection is confirmed 18 cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome Until March 2, This neurological disorder characterized by muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis has raised concerns in the medical community and population.

This condition causes the body’s immune system to mistakenly attack peripheral nerves, causing symptoms that can range from mild weakness to serious complications. Although the exact cause is unknown, it often occurs following a viral or bacterial infection. health specialist Tlaxcala They are investigating these cases to better understand the causes of this disease, the likelihood of which increases after COVID-19 illness.

an international team of nerve have developed a consensus guide aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of Guillain Barre Syndrome ,SGB) in the absence of global clinical guidance. This disorder, due to its complex diagnosis, is Variation in clinical presentations And the prognosis among patients has proven particularly challenging during infectious disease outbreaks, such as the recent pandemic. Zika virusAccording to the findings of a study published in Nature,

COVID-19 has been linked to being one of the triggers of Guillain Barre syndrome. (EFE/Isaac Esquivel).



He Guillain Barre Syndrome This is also related to COVID-19. A recent systematic review has discovered the possible existence of Correlation between Guillain Barre Syndrome ,SGB) And this COVID-19 In adults, the incidence is higher in men and older people, with an average age of 61 years.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 in these cases were fever, cough and difficulty breathing, while the main symptoms SGB They included decreased reflexes, general weakness, facial paralysis, hypoesthesia, and paresthesia. Furthermore, it was observed that the treatment is used to combat COVID-19 And SGB he focused on hydroxychloroquine and/or antibiotics and administration immunoglobulin intravenous (IVIG), respectively, according to a study published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity – Health,

Other recent research has shown a significant association between SARS-CoV-2 and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)., suggesting that coronavirus infection may activate this neurological complication. These analyzes highlight the urgency of conducting additional studies to establish a stronger and more understood relationship between these two health conditions. These preliminary findings show Variation in clinical features of GBS after COVID-19These include increased age of onset and greater severity of manifestations and effects.

Show a significant difference compared to the cases in the reviewed studies SGB Reported before the global health emergency, there was a significant increase in symptom severity and participation cranial nervesAccording to a scientific review published in the English edition of the journal neurology,

He Guillain Barre Syndrome is lacking Definite treatment. However, according to Mayo Clinictreatments like Plasmapheresis and with treatment immunoglobulin Which can help speed up recovery and reduce the intensity of this deformity. These treatments attempt to reduce the effects of the immune system’s attack on the peripheral nervous system, which characterizes this disease.

Guillain Barre syndrome attacks the lower and upper limbs of the body, rendering the patient disabled. (archive).

Plasmapheresis It involves removing and separating plasma from blood cells, which is returned to the body to produce new plasma. This technology can eliminate harmful antibodies, which will improve the patient’s condition. On the other hand, intravenous administration of immunoglobulins, which are healthy antibodies obtained from donors, directly attacks the harmful antibodies present in the affected patients.

Quick Reference Guide to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Suggest that immunoglobulin therapy should be implemented within the first five days after the onset of symptoms, although its use may be considered up to four weeks after the onset of neuropathic symptoms.

In circumstances where intravenous immunoglobulin is not available, plasmapheresis is offered as a recommended alternative. IMSS For people suffering from the syndrome. Early selection and implementation of these interventions may be the key to a faster and more complete recovery. Health professionals stress the importance of early detection and treatment as the best strategy against the adverse effects of this syndrome.