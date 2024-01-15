Poisonous cat in Japan. What was the accident like and why is it dangerous?

A Cat He fell into a tank with chemicals and managed to escape, causing an alert in the city of Fukuyama near Hiroshima, Japan.

Cameras at the Nomura Plating Factory recorded this Cat running away after leaving tank with chemicals Leaving a mark with toxic residue.

Security camera recordings released by the company show Cat The fugitive is running away from the factory, apparently unharmed.

A worker found footprints Cat brown, which came from a container chemicals toxic.

This substance has very harmful health effects when exposed to it without prior treatment and chronic inhalation can cause lung or throat cancer and in the short term it can cause irritation in the respiratory tract, allergy symptoms and sores in the nose. can cause.