The Batman 2: When will the sequel with Robert Pattinson finally be released? – Cinema News

Initially expected in October 2025, the release of “The Batman: Part II” was pushed back a year. We will be able to see this DC film in late 2026.

We’ll have to wait before we see Robert Pattinson in the cinema again. While Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s SF effort, has been postponed to January 29, 2025, The Batman sequel will also have to wait.

Initially expected on October 3, 2025 in the United States (and two days earlier in France), Matt Reeves’ feature film has been postponed by a year and is now scheduled for October 2, 2026 (so September 30 here? ) will be released.

More than four years will have passed between the release of the first two parts of Matt Reeves’ trilogy inspired by the DC comic books, which stars Robert Pattinson alongside Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck Is. big screen.

The latest news was that the script for the sequel has not been completed yet but filming was scheduled to begin in August. According to a site it has been claimed that the date may still be extended. And so that’s what’s going to happen.

No villain announced

While James Gunn recently quelled the obsession of scoopers of all kinds by denying his knowledge of the bad guys, the latter will have to wait. And U.S. Too.

Because the shooting of the film should not start before 2025. If Matt Reeves and DC Studios proceed like the previous opus, which grossed $772 million worldwide, the cast and characters will be revealed before shooting.

But for now, patience is advised, as no villain has been officially announced. Even if Barry Keoghan suggests that his Joker will return. Hence the decision in 2026.