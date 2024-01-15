Police and armed gangs of ‘barbecues’ wage heavy battle in Port-au-Prince

Units of the Haitian National Police and the armed gangs of powerful Jimmy Charizier alias ‘Barbeque’ clashed violently last night at their base in Delmas 6 in the center of the capital.

According to some versions, these clashes resulted in numerous deaths and injuries in the ranks of the armed groups.

In the Bas Delmas area, where there is currently an atmosphere of panic, blasts from automatic weapons can be heard.

This Friday had gone relatively peacefully until this situation arose, when on Thursday the gangs resumed their attacks in different parts of the city.

Since late February, there has been an increase in violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, where there have been attacks by armed groups against public and private institutions and companies.

During these days, Port-au-Prince’s two main prisons were also attacked, leading to the escape of approximately 3,000 prisoners, including members and leaders of armed gangs.

The gangs also tried to attack the National Palace and set fire to the Interior Ministry, but they failed in their attempts.

Last Monday, an agreement was reached for the creation of a Transitional Presidential Council, following the implementation of which the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will resign from office, as announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico.

This transitional council must agree on the appointment of a new prime minister and pave the way for holding presidential elections.