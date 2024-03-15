culture news To compensate for the departure of Jenna Ortega, the Scream saga misses its biggest star. He set his conditions for returning

The departure of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera from the Scream saga following a dispute with Spyglass Media Group did not go unnoticed in Hollywood. To compensate for this loss, the company called back the stars of the first five films. His conditions for return are not without consequences for the future of Scream 7 and the film series.

Jenna Ortega left Scream 7

The Scream saga has experienced renewed interest since the release of the “reboot” in 2022, particularly thanks to the introduction of two sisters played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Both actresses injected (and shed) fresh blood to the delight of horror movie fans. Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) have rekindled the flame of passion for Ghostface and his iconic white mask. But here it is… Scream 7 will be made without Melissa Barrera and without Jenna Ortega.

He was first thanked by Spyglass Media Group after his comments on social networks in support of the Palestinian people. Facing the forced departure of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, who is very close to the actress, closed the studio doors, leaving Scream 7 without a heroine. So the producers called on the star of the franchise to pick up the torch. However, he announced Diversity in January 2024 without specifying whether it would return only under certain conditions. We can easily assume that it was, first of all, a question of salary.

Neve Campbell’s return

Neve Campbell is back to save Scream 7 from sinking. It must be said that the film got off to a very bad start with the departure of its two stars as well as its director Christopher Landon. However, Spyglass Media Group found someone to replace him in short order, and it’s not just anyone. The title of director of the seventh installment of the Scream series is now worn by none other than the screenwriter of Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Coming back to Neve Campbell, The American actress made the good news official on her account Instagram On 12 March 2024. We see the cover of the Scream 7 screenplay, written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, along with a text. On the post, we can read specifically:

I am so excited to announce this news! Sidney Prescott is back! For many years, I thought it would be amazing to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happened, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! -Neve Campbell