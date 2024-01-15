New York Yankees announce lineup with Stanton at fourth

Time is running out until the start of the 2024 season Major League Baseball (MLB), Now only 12 days are left new York Yankees is measured on Houston Astros In this opening dayWhich will be held in Minute Maid Park.

Preseason games begin to take on greater importance, as they begin to define who will be the team members that will be present in the lineup. Aaron Boone In Houston.

There will be a new trial this Saturday, March 16 Tampa’s George M. Steinbrenner Field, There, starting at 1:05 pm (United States time), New Yorkers will face toronto blue jays With the aim of adding another win and getting ready for the opening game.

Juan Soto puts up excellent numbers in spring training

Boone will present a Alignment with multiple key individuals on the team, Dominican star name highlights juan sotowho will serve as the designated hitter and be placed second in the order dj lemahieuWho will play as first base.

to do this Enters large numbers in spring training, Well, in 10 games he hit four home runs and a couple of doubles. Additionally, he is hitting .346 and has 10 RBI.

But he won’t be the only Dominican to see the action on Saturday as he will also be in attendance. Oscar Gonzalez (LF) and louis gilStarting pitcher for this commitment.

gill He will look to build on his 2-0 record this preseason, pitching 8.1 innings with an ERA of 3.24.

The super prospect is also notable in the lineup Anthony Volpe, named the team’s starting shortstop next season. While as the fourth bat he will be giancarlo stantonwhich will cover the correct area.

The strategist also chose youth like the Colombian jeter downs in the porch and Jahmai Jones in intermediate

new York Yankees Will try to improve irregular performance in spring trainingWith a record of 8-13 so far.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Lineups

1. DJ LeMahieu (1B)

2.Juan Soto(DH)

3. Anthony Volpe(SS)

4. Giancarlo Stanton(RF)

5.Ben Rortvedt(c)

6. Oscar Gonzalez(LF)

7. Jahmai Jones (2B)

8.Greg Allen(CF)

9. Jeter Downs (3B)

10. Luis Gil(P)

